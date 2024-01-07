Healthy hustle: Quick nutrition tips for busy professionals

Entrepreneurship means navigating through the competitive space of the business world. While it is an exciting journey, having hectic work and schedules can exhaust anyone. This is why it is important to eat nutritious foods that keep our brains and body in perfect shape.

Here are some simple nutrition hacks that busy entrepreneurs can use to be fit and healthy to reach their goals!

4 nutrition hacks for busy entrepreneurs and professionals

Know your must-haves

Entrepreneurs and business professionals need to have the right energy throughout the day. Here are what should be present in your meal.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Incorporating foods like salmon, walnuts, and avocados. chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These help to improve cognitive function, and brain and heart health. According to the FDA, consuming around 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids can reduce blood pressure but it is best to consult a nutritionist to find out the recommended dosage as it can differ with gender and other factors.

Berries: Blueberries are linked with sharpening memory in a study at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital. Also, they are antioxidants that prevent cell damage and reduce oxidation reactions in the body.

Green leafy vegetables: Right from a young age, we are taught that eating green leafy vegetables helps to make our brains sharp. Hence, adding spinach, cabbage, green beans, and peas, to your diet is a simple method to boost the immune system and consume micro-nutrients.

Keep it simple and easy

Entrepreneurs have very tight schedules, so having a quick meal preparation routine can help them stay fit and get their work done every day.

Nutritious smoothies: If you are in a hurry, you can quickly make a healthy smoothie. Try to add bananas that are rich in antioxidants, berries, and fruits you like. However, if you wish to add green vegetables to your smoothie, you need to ensure not overdo it. This is because it can increase levels of oxalic acid which can cause joint and muscle ache.

Healthy snacking: Instead of choosing unhealthy snacks like chips, try to eat snacks like lotus seeds which are crunchy and nutritious.

Charge yourself with superfoods

Foods that boost our brain power can be termed as "superfoods". Generally, nuts and seeds like walnuts are packed with protein and healthy fats. Consuming seeds and nuts can regulate body weight and are good sources of vitamins, fibre and minerals.

Eating nuts and seeds makes us feel fuller and reduces the food intake that is needed to feel energetic.

Follow good eating habits

Mindful eating practices have several benefits for both physical and mental health. They can help improve digestion, reduce overeating, promote weight management, enhance satisfaction with meals, reduce stress related to food choices, and overall well-being.

Here are a few tips that you can use to follow healthy eating habits:

Avoid watching screens during meal times

Try to be present while eating to chew properly

At the end of the meal, be thankful for the food to practice gratitude

In short, exploring mindful eating practices can be a good practice in promoting a healthier and more balanced approach to nourishment.

The bottom line

What we eat directly affects our health. This is why entrepreneurs need to consume the right foods that keep them feeling energetic daily. To save time, individuals can fasten their meal preparation by having a smart routine ready. Stay healthy!