ChatGPT and friends: The hottest AI chatbots of 2024 revealed

Step into the future of communication! AI chatbots are changing the game, transforming how businesses and people connect. In this article, we're taking you on a journey to discover the coolest AI chatbots of 2024. We'll dig into what makes them special—exploring their cool features, how much they cost, and what people are saying about them.

Get ready for an exciting ride as we unveil the unique qualities of these chatbots!

Let's jump in and explore the future together.

ChatGPT

Meet ChatGPT, a brainchild of ﻿OpenAI﻿ from their impressive GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) series. ChatGPT is your go-to wizard for natural language processing, making conversations feel as human as can be. Whether you need quick answers, a spark of creativity, or a guide to dive into new topics, ChatGPT has got you covered.

Versatile use

ChatGPT is your buddy for instant answers, creative boosts, and expanding your knowledge.

Key features

Dive into real-time conversations, experience advanced dialogue with GPT-4 integration, and enjoy detailed answers spanning a wide array of topics.

Pricing

Enjoy the basics with the free ChatGPT-3.5 plan or level up to ChatGPT Plus, the premium option at $20 per month.

Feedback

Singing praises, users adore ChatGPT, giving it a stellar 4.7 out of 5 stars on G2 reviews. Get ready for a seamless and impressive conversational journey!

Claude AI

Claude AI is the cutting-edge AI assistant crafted by ﻿Anthropic﻿ for tasks of any size. It's your go-to for diverse abilities like writing in different styles, summarising text, coding in various languages, being a debate or brainstorming partner, and even translating languages.

Versatile use

Claude AI fits seamlessly into personal tasks, business needs, and shaping AI outcomes.

Key features

From writing assistance to idea generation and language translation, Claude AI has you covered.

Pricing

Try the free plan with limited usage or go for the premium experience, Claude Pro, at $20 (US) or £18 (UK) per month.

Feedback

With a flawless 5 out of 5 rating on Product Hunt, users love Claude AI for its functionality, speed, and top-notch safety and security.

Google Bard

Google Bard, a conversational AI tool from ﻿Google﻿, is designed to enhance collaboration, spark creativity, and boost productivity. Let's explore its features, use cases, pricing, and what users are saying.

Versatile use

Idea generation, creative thinking, and improving productivity.

Key features

Writing assistance, language translation, research, and more.

Pricing

Bard is available for free, making it an accessible tool for users from all backgrounds.

Feedback

With an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, users appreciate Bard for generating diverse and relevant content, providing access to real-world data, and offering structured responses. However, some users note limitations in specific locations and technical queries.

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI stands out as a powerhouse, delivering precise answers to intricate questions through its advanced language models. Tailored for both individuals and professionals seeking help with research, knowledge gathering, and crafting comprehensive responses.

Versatile use

Dive into content discovery, streamline document processing, and elevate your answers to a whole new level.

Key features

Direct the engine by setting a focus on specific sources, upload text or PDF files seamlessly, and amplify your insights with Copilot for more exhaustive answers.

Pricing

Experience Perplexity AI for free with limited usage. To unlock a treasure trove of features, opt for the monthly plan at $20 or seize an annual plan at $200, complete with a 7-day free trial for the Pro version.

Feedback

Glowing testimonials on G2 have earned Perplexity AI an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. Users are singing praises for its interactive and educational search style, seamless integration with WolframAlpha, and knack for delivering relevant information with credible sources.

YouChat

YouChat, the brainchild of You.com, is an AI-powered chatbot on a mission to make user-AI interactions a breeze. Crafted for a smooth and friendly experience, it comes packed with a variety of capabilities to assist with all sorts of tasks and needs.

Versatile use

Whether it's work-related queries, daily lifestyle tips, or just general questions, YouChat has your back.

Key features

Dive into detailed answers for complex questions, enjoy the convenience of multilingual support, and experience the power of GPT-4 and more.

Pricing

YouChat caters to everyone with a free plan and a premium option, YouPro, at $14.99 per month or $149.99 annually. Unlock unlimited AI image generations, writing generations, and a host of other features.

Feedback

G2 users have given YouChat a stellar 4.5 out of 5 stars, showering praise on its user-friendly design, functionality, and seamless integration capabilities.