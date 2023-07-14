Menu
Google's Bard expands globally, adds option to export python code

Google's AI language model Bard expands globally with multilingual chat, customizable responses, image analysis, and Python code export.

Sayan Sen86 Stories
Google's Bard expands globally, adds option to export python code

Friday July 14, 2023,

2 min Read

Google's AI language model, Bard will now be made available in 40 languages, including nine Indian languages.

The nine Indian languages include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu, the company said in a statement.

Google has proactively engaged with experts, policymakers, and privacy regulators during Bard's expansion. As of now, it has decided to expand its services to more geographies including Brazil and beyond.

Latest updates

Bard's responses can be listened to in over 40 languages, enabling users to hear correct pronunciations, enjoy poems, or engage with scripts. Its most recent update also includes the ability to modify the tone and style of responses. This feature—which currently is available in English—will be made available in other languages.

Also Read
Anthropic's Claude 2 challenges ChatGPT, raising the bar in performance, versatility, and cautiousness

Google has also introduced other features that facilitate organisation and sharing within Bard conversations across 40 languages. Similar to its rival ChatGPT, Bard users can now pin and rename conversations, making it easier to locate and manage important discussions.

Google has also integrated the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard, allowing users to gain more information about images or receive help in generating captions. Users can now upload images as prompts, and Bard will analyze the photos to provide relevant assistance. Currently available in English (US), this feature will be expanded to include additional languages in the near future.

In May, Google transitioned Bard to PaLM 2 large language model. This has enabled improvements including advanced math and reasoning skills, as well as coding capabilities.

