Gogoro launches battery swapping in Delhi, Goa; announces Made-in-India e-scooter

In a proactive move to expand its foothold in India, ﻿Gogoro﻿ has launched its battery-swapping ecosystem for B2B customers in Delhi and Goa, with plans to expand into Mumbai and Pune by the first half of 2024.

The Taiwan-based company also unveiled its first made-in-India smart scooter—the CrossOver GX250.

Gogoro primarily works with B2B customers in India where it gives access to third-party e-scooter manufacturers and users access to its swapping network. ﻿Zypp﻿ is one of the company's notable clients.

"On average, last-mile delivery riders ride more than six times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart, sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on a city," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of the company.

In Taiwan, Gogoro also manufactures its own electric scooters, which it will start doing in India with the CrossOver GX250.

The company said the smart scooter has been optimised for riders in India with more seating and storage space, as well as better ground clearance.

The scooters come in three variants, of which only the CrossOver GX250 is available currently. The other two are expected to start shipping in 2024.

Gogoro, whose vehicle manufacturing facility is based in Maharashtra, India, has also received permission from Small Industries Development of India (SIDBI) to access EV financing programs on account of being a foreign two-wheeler manufacturer.