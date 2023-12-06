Menu
News

Investors gain Rs 2.17 lakh crore as markets surge; Sensex hits record

Investors gained Rs 2.17 lakh crore as benchmark indices reached new peaks, driven by strong institutional inflows and blue-chip stock gains. Sensex and Nifty touched record highs, with Nifty approaching 21,000.

Sayan Sen
Investors gain Rs 2.17 lakh crore as markets surge; Sensex hits record

Wednesday December 06, 2023,

2 min Read

Investors turned wealthier by Rs 2.17 lakh crore on Wednesday as the benchmark indices raced to scale new peaks, lifted by gains in blue-chip stocks on the back of strong institutional inflows.

Benchmark sensitive indices Sensex and Nifty touched record highs in initial trade on Wednesday, with Nifty nearing the psychologically-important level of 21,000.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to a new record high of 69,599.39 in the morning trade. The broader index Nifty also climbed 100.05 points, or 0.48 per cent, to hit its fresh lifetime high of 20,955.15.

The market rally added Rs 2.17 lakh crore wealth to investors' kitty.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged to Rs 348.64 lakh crore in initial deals on Wednesday, from Rs 346.47 lakh crore in the previous trading session.

Analysts said foreign institutional investors have reversed their selling strategy and have been consistent buyers during the last seven days. This momentum is a reflection of institutional confidence in the Indian market, they said.

Among the major Sensex movers, ITC rose the most by 1.70 per cent, Wipro by 1.43 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.36 per cent, and Nestle India by 1.27 per cent. Other gainers included HCL Tech, Asian Paints, and Reliance.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge and the smallcap index jumped 0.21 per cent each.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on November 29.

The market capitalisation of listed companies on the NSE has surpassed the $4-trillion (Rs 334.72 trillion) mark for the first time ever on Friday.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

