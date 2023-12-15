Menu
News

Smartphone startup Nothing’s India head Manu Sharma quits

Appointed by Nothing’s Co-founder Carl Pei as the Vice President and General Manager of its India unit in 2021, Sharma played a crucial role in developing the India strategy and business from scratch.

Bhuvana Kamath75 Stories
Smartphone startup Nothing’s India head Manu Sharma quits

Friday December 15, 2023,

2 min Read

Manu Sharma, who held the position of Head of London-based smartphone startup ﻿Nothing﻿'s India operations, has officially resigned from his position. 

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Sharma said,

“As we ring in the year 2024 very soon, I am excited to share that I have decided to move on from Nothing. The last three years have been very eventful and memorable. This has been the most fortunate and incredible time of my life to build the foundation of the Nothing brand in India from ground zero," Sharma said in a LinkedIn post.

Sharma will continue to work with Nothing till the end of January 2024.

Appointed by Nothing’s Co-founder Carl Pei as the Vice President and General Manager of its India unit in 2021, Sharma played a crucial role in developing the India strategy and business from scratch. 

Also Read
Nothing to manufacture Phone (2) in India

He formed partnerships in online and offline sectors, recruited talent, implemented efficient processes and systems, and advised on key investments for brand growth in India.

“The decision to move on came after intensive deliberation due to personal reasons. Nothing India is in an incredibly strong position, has a very robust pipeline of products in 2024 and with a very capable team,” added Sharma in a LinkedIn post. 

Before joining Nothing, Sharma gained over two decades of experience working with industry giants such as Samsung Electronics and HP.

Nothing secured $96 million in a funding round led by Highland Europe. The round, which saw participation from existing investors, including ﻿GV (Google Ventures)﻿, EQT Ventures, C Capital, and the music group Swedish House Mafia, brought Nothing's total funding to $250 million.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

