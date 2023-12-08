In a world rife with overnight success stories and magical formulas for triumph, Peyush Bansal, the dynamic CEO of Lenskart, cuts through the noise with a refreshing and grounded perspective: "There is no secret sauce for success and the only way to grow is to hustle, fail, learn and grow."

Hustling: The Stepping Stone to Achievement

The first step in this journey is to hustle. Hustling means to work diligently and relentlessly towards your goals. It’s about putting in the effort, day in and day out, even when the results aren’t immediately visible. For entrepreneurs like Bansal, hustling is not just about hard work, but also about smart work – identifying opportunities, adapting to changes, and staying ahead of the curve.

Failure: The Unavoidable Milestone

Next comes failure, an integral part of the success journey. Many fear failure, but the truth is, it's a powerful tool for learning. Bansal’s journey with Lenskart wasn’t smooth sailing from the start. He faced setbacks, but each failure was a lesson in disguise. It's through these failures that one learns resilience, discovers their true potential, and hones their problem-solving skills.

Learning: The Continuous Process

Learning is an ongoing process. The world is constantly evolving, and so must our knowledge and skills. Bansal emphasises the importance of continuous learning – be it from failures, mentors, peers, or the market. Staying curious and open-minded allows one to grasp new concepts, understand market dynamics, and innovate, all of which are crucial for sustained success.

Growth: The Ultimate Reward

Finally, growth is the culmination of all these experiences. It’s not just about financial gain or market share; it’s about personal development, team building, and creating a lasting impact. Growth comes from applying the learnings from each failure, from each hustle. As Bansal steered Lenskart towards becoming a leading eyewear brand, his growth was not just in the company’s valuation but also in his evolution as a leader and an innovator.

Success is not a secret recipe that one can simply follow. It’s a personal and unique journey for each individual. Mr. Peyush Bansal's insights remind us that this journey is not about finding a shortcut, but about embracing the process of hustling, failing, learning, and growing. It’s in this process that one finds true success and fulfillment.