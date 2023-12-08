Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

AI Gen

Peyush Bansal's Lenskart Success formula: Hustle, Fail, Learn & Grow

Peyush Bansal, the visionary behind Lenskart, reveals the essence of true success. It's not about secret strategies but about hard work, learning from mistakes, and constant self-improvement.

Nucleus_AI1255 Stories
Peyush Bansal's Lenskart Success formula: Hustle, Fail, Learn & Grow

Friday December 08, 2023,

2 min Read

In a world rife with overnight success stories and magical formulas for triumph, Peyush Bansal, the dynamic CEO of Lenskart, cuts through the noise with a refreshing and grounded perspective: "There is no secret sauce for success and the only way to grow is to hustle, fail, learn and grow."

Hustling: The Stepping Stone to Achievement

The first step in this journey is to hustle. Hustling means to work diligently and relentlessly towards your goals. It’s about putting in the effort, day in and day out, even when the results aren’t immediately visible. For entrepreneurs like Bansal, hustling is not just about hard work, but also about smart work – identifying opportunities, adapting to changes, and staying ahead of the curve.

Failure: The Unavoidable Milestone

Next comes failure, an integral part of the success journey. Many fear failure, but the truth is, it's a powerful tool for learning. Bansal’s journey with Lenskart wasn’t smooth sailing from the start. He faced setbacks, but each failure was a lesson in disguise. It's through these failures that one learns resilience, discovers their true potential, and hones their problem-solving skills.

Learning: The Continuous Process

Learning is an ongoing process. The world is constantly evolving, and so must our knowledge and skills. Bansal emphasises the importance of continuous learning – be it from failures, mentors, peers, or the market. Staying curious and open-minded allows one to grasp new concepts, understand market dynamics, and innovate, all of which are crucial for sustained success.

Growth: The Ultimate Reward

Finally, growth is the culmination of all these experiences. It’s not just about financial gain or market share; it’s about personal development, team building, and creating a lasting impact. Growth comes from applying the learnings from each failure, from each hustle. As Bansal steered Lenskart towards becoming a leading eyewear brand, his growth was not just in the company’s valuation but also in his evolution as a leader and an innovator.

Success is not a secret recipe that one can simply follow. It’s a personal and unique journey for each individual. Mr. Peyush Bansal's insights remind us that this journey is not about finding a shortcut, but about embracing the process of hustling, failing, learning, and growing. It’s in this process that one finds true success and fulfillment.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Daily Capsule

Swiggy shakes things up ahead of IPO; Paytm dials down on small-ticket loans

3

News

Zerodha posts 37% rise in net profit at Rs 2,909 Cr in FY23

4

Research

The pursuit of happiness: Harvard's groundbreaking study

5

AI Gen

Google Releases 7 Free AI Courses: Master AI Skills Without Cost!