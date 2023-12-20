Menu
News

Shadowfax forays into on-demand delivery with Flash app

Flash by Shadowfax directly competes with Dunzo by offering 30-minute deliveries with fast, reliable, and cost-efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Bhuvana Kamath
Shadowfax forays into on-demand delivery with Flash app

Wednesday December 20, 2023,

2 min Read

Ecommerce service provider ﻿Shadowfax﻿ launched Flash—its on-demand delivery service app—which facilitates instant delivery services within cities. The newly launched app competes directly with ﻿Dunzo﻿ by offering 30-minute deliveries with fast, reliable, and cost-efficient last-mile delivery solutions. 

With a presence in over 50 cities, Flash by Shadowfax provides on-demand convenience, allowing users to request pickups and drop-offs as needed. 


The platform has introduced the concept of milk-run deliveries, enabling businesses to optimise efficiency and reduce overall delivery costs by consolidating multiple shipments on a single route.


The app integrates advanced GPS technology for real-time tracking, ensuring customers have full visibility into the delivery process.

"We are thrilled to introduce Flash by Shadowfax. In an era where speed, reliability, and cost efficiency are paramount, Flash by Shadowfax addresses the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike. This service aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, providing a solution for efficient, on-demand logistics," says Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Shadowfax. 

Founded in 2015 by Abhishek Bansal and Vaibhav Khandelwal, Shadowfax Technologies provides logistics and third-party logistics services in India. Today, the company has a distribution network covering over 3,000 cities and 14,000 pin codes.


With a daily delivery volume of two million packages, Shadowfax serves as a logistics partner for prominent ecommerce and direct-to-consumer players in the country.

For FY23, the Bengaluru-based company reduced post-tax losses by 19% to Rs 142.63 crore compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the company saw an increase in its income, with revenue and other sources shooting up by 42.6% for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, reaching nearly Rs 1,423 crore, up from Rs 997.3 crore in the previous year.

Edited by Suman Singh

