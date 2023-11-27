Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

News

DTDC joins ONDC to expand logistics services to sellers, small entrepreneurs

DTDC said it will begin operations on ONDC serving 5000+ pin codes in 100+ Tier I, II, and III cities based on the demand pattern, and will be going live on all 14,700+ pin codes in the next phase.

Sayan Sen197 Stories
DTDC joins ONDC to expand logistics services to sellers, small entrepreneurs

Monday November 27, 2023,

2 min Read

Courier service ﻿DTDC Express﻿ has joined ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿, the government-backed open protocol for ecommerce.

DTDC said it will begin operations on ONDC serving over 5,000 pin codes in 100+ Tier I, II and III cities "based on the demand pattern", and will be going live on all 14,700+ pin codes in the next phase. The company will provide new features it has launched or has in the pipeline, including next-day delivery, pick-up and drop-off, and reverse logistics.

"The focus will be on accommodating the growing demands of SMEs, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and local sellers, enabling end-to-end integrated logistics solutions that empower businesses even in the remotest corners of India,” said Abhishek Chakraborty, Executive Director of DTDC India.

With access to ONDC's network of 1.5 lakh sellers and small entrepreneurs, DTDC aims to achieve 1,500 - 2,000 daily shipments by the end of this year.

Last week, Logistics startup XpressBees joined ONDC with pan-India delivery services. It will now provide delivery services to over 20,000+ pin codes in 2,800+ cities in India through the open network.

At the launch last year, ONDC had onboarded Shiprocket﻿, Dunzo﻿, eKart , Ecom Express﻿, Loadshare﻿, and Grab as logistics partners. Logistics services provider Delhivery also joined the network in December 2022.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

60-Yr Old Electrical Engineer Becomes Billionaire with Chandrayaan-3's Success

3

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method

4

Technology

ChatGPT's got talent: 7 expert prompts for HR professionals

5

AI Gen

The Man Who Turned Rs.10,000 Borrowed into Rs.26,000 Crore Legacy

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter