DTDC joins ONDC to expand logistics services to sellers, small entrepreneurs

Courier service ﻿DTDC Express﻿ has joined ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿, the government-backed open protocol for ecommerce.

DTDC said it will begin operations on ONDC serving over 5,000 pin codes in 100+ Tier I, II and III cities "based on the demand pattern", and will be going live on all 14,700+ pin codes in the next phase. The company will provide new features it has launched or has in the pipeline, including next-day delivery, pick-up and drop-off, and reverse logistics.

"The focus will be on accommodating the growing demands of SMEs, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and local sellers, enabling end-to-end integrated logistics solutions that empower businesses even in the remotest corners of India,” said Abhishek Chakraborty, Executive Director of DTDC India.

With access to ONDC's network of 1.5 lakh sellers and small entrepreneurs, DTDC aims to achieve 1,500 - 2,000 daily shipments by the end of this year.

Last week, Logistics startup XpressBees joined ONDC with pan-India delivery services. It will now provide delivery services to over 20,000+ pin codes in 2,800+ cities in India through the open network.

At the launch last year, ONDC had onboarded Shiprocket﻿, Dunzo﻿, eKart , Ecom Express﻿, Loadshare﻿, and Grab as logistics partners. Logistics services provider Delhivery also joined the network in December 2022.