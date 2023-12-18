Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 18, 2023)

Funding

Curefoods invests Rs 10 Cr in food discovery platform HOGR

Cloud kitchen operator ﻿Curefoods﻿ has infused Rs 10 crore in food and restaurant discovery platform HOGR as seed funding.

The funding will enable HOGR to expand the app's reach, enhance features, and introduce updates to elevate user experience, the firms said in a statement.

Bengaluru-based HOGR enables users to discover new restaurants and dishes through personalised recommendations from their contacts, family, friends, and food enthusiasts. It offers tailored suggestions for informed dining choices and building a broad food network with an easy recommendation system.

“We see HOGR as more than just an app. We strive to create a community where food enthusiasts come together to share the joy of discovering new dishes and places to eat, fostering social connections through this platform. We are elated to have found synergies with Curefood to partner with in our growth journey,” Jugul Thachery, Founder and CEO of HOGR, said.

“We’ve noticed that HOGR addresses and streamlines the challenge of discovering new dishes and restaurants, as well as forms a food community via peer-to-peer recommendations. This aspect intrigued us and motivated our decision to invest in this app,” according to Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods.

EV financing platform Finayo raises Rs 16 Cr from F Mec, CFPL

Electric vehicle financing firm Finayo has secured Rs 16 crore in funding from F Mec International Financial Services Limited, Choice Finserv Private Limited (CFPL), and other investors.

Finayo aims to utilise the funding to invest in technological capabilities and expand its footprint across India while working towards accelerating an inclusive network of EV financing, it said in a statement.

“With the immense faith that F Mec International Financial Services and Choice Finserv have put in our capabilities, we aim to continue our noble mission by providing EV financing services to the underserved segment of the country,” Brajendra Singh Tomar, Co-founder and CEO of Finayo, said.

Other news

Ecom Express elevates Krishnananda Bhattacharjya as Chief Product Officer

Logistics company Ecom Express has appointed Krishnananda Bhattacharjya as Chief Product Officer to spearhead the conceptualisation and design of business-facing products and delve into new areas of innovation.

An alumnus of ISB, Bhattacharjya joined the Gurugram-based firm in 2018 as part of the planning team and oversaw control tower operations.

“We are delighted and congratulate Krishnananda on his well-deserved elevation. His continuous efforts on automation and network design, and sustained success with the company, has led to creating a differentiated role and career path for Krishnananda to lead our product and network design,” Ajay Chitkara, CEO and MD of ﻿Ecom Express﻿, said in a statement.

IndiaBonds.com rolls out portfolio analysis tool for retail investors

Fintech firm IndiaBonds.com has launched a portfolio analysis tool for retail bond investors to enable carrying out portfolio analysis, managing cash flow timelines, and receiving cash flow payout reminders.

With the feature, bondholders can conduct a comprehensive analysis of their portfolio using various risk factors like credit ratings, exposure, and concentration, the firm said in a statement.

“For ease of doing bond investment, we have heavily invested in our technology and are continuously striving to provide seamless user experience to our investors. Through our fintech-led online bond platform, we are empowering our investors to navigate through their bond investment journey and the free Portfolio Analysis Tool is a must have for everyone,” Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds.com, said.

Swiggy launches Pocket Hero feature for value-conscious consumers

Food delivery platform ﻿Swiggy﻿ has introduced Pocket Hero feature for value-conscious consumers, aiming at making food ordering more affordable. The feature offers discounts of up to 60% and free delivery from select customers.

YourStory reported the development earlier in December.

The feature is already live in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh and will soon be available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, the company said in a statement.

Logistics firm Pidge launches AI-powered solution for surveillance and insights

Logistics company Pidge has rolled out artificial intelligence-enabled feature TRACE to enable effective fleet management and provide intelligence to businesses looking to manage on-ground fleets of executives and vehicles.

TRACE stands for tracking, routing, real-time alerts, customisation, and exception management, the firm said in a statement.

With the feature, Pidge aims to facilitate instantaneous decision-making that helps optimise all parts of the supply chain operations and enables business cost-saving.

“Transportation and logistics are crucial to effective businesses—the skeleton on which the supply chain runs. Think of TRACE as the brain that makes this skeleton powerful and robust. Plugging in this fleet management technology and converting raw fleet data to actionable insights helps all stakeholders in the logistics ecosystem,” Ratnesh Verma, Founder and CEO of Pidge, said.

International SOS India onboards CT Sadanandan as Senior Advisor

Global healthcare cybersecurity firm International SOS’s India arm has appointed CT Sadanandan as Senior Advisor to manage travel risk management, workplace safety, business continuity, organisation resilience, and threat intelligence functions.

Sadanandan has over four decades of experience across fields, most recently as the Vice President and Head of Corporate Services at Tata Communications.

“CTS is among the best in the Business continuity industry. His widespread knowledge of people, processes, and technology to drive business continuity, coupled with extensive leadership experience, will aid in better assisting clients for a stronger future. We're thrilled to add him to our roster of excellent experts,” Neeraj Balani, Managing Director, International SOS (Indian Subcontinent), said.

(The story will updated with the latest news throughout the day)