WhatsApp bans over 75 lakh bad Indian accounts in October: Compliance report

Messaging app WhatsApp took down more than 75 lakh Indian accounts in the month of October that were found to be in violation of WhatsApp’s terms of service or in response to grievances from users. The move aims to prevent actions to combat abuse on the platform.

This was up by a whopping 224% YoY compared to October last year, and nearly 6% month-on-month rise from September this year.

WhatsApp publishes a monthly report to detail actions taken by the company on bad accounts in the country, as per requirements by the new IT rules 2021.

Between October 1 and October 31, nearly 19 lakh accounts were banned proactively before receiving any reports from users, according to the company.

The Meta-owned app received 2,237 reports towards account support and nearly 4,771 towards ban appeals. Product support reports stood at 537 during the month. In total, 9,063 reports were registered, according to WhatsApp.

‘Accounts Actioned’ denotes reports where we took remedial action based on the report. Taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the complaint, the firm added.

In October last year, a total of 701 grievances were registered, with 87 of them making up for account support reports.

In November, WhatsApp Channels, Meta's broadcasting tool similar to Telegram Channels, crossed 500 million monthly active users, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said.