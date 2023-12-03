Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

Technology

WhatsApp bans over 75 lakh bad Indian accounts in October: Compliance report

Meta-owned WhatsApp releases a compliance report every month listing actions taken by the company on accounts that violated India’s laws or WhatsApp’s terms of service.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian190 Stories
WhatsApp bans over 75 lakh bad Indian accounts in October: Compliance report

Sunday December 03, 2023,

2 min Read

Messaging app WhatsApp took down more than 75 lakh Indian accounts in the month of October that were found to be in violation of WhatsApp’s terms of service or in response to grievances from users. The move aims to prevent actions to combat abuse on the platform.

This was up by a whopping 224% YoY compared to October last year, and nearly 6% month-on-month rise from September this year.

WhatsApp publishes a monthly report to detail actions taken by the company on bad accounts in the country, as per requirements by the new IT rules 2021.

Between October 1 and October 31, nearly 19 lakh accounts were banned proactively before receiving any reports from users, according to the company.

The Meta-owned app received 2,237 reports towards account support and nearly 4,771 towards ban appeals. Product support reports stood at 537 during the month. In total, 9,063 reports were registered, according to WhatsApp.

Also Read
WhatsApp introduces new features for businesses in India

‘Accounts Actioned’ denotes reports where we took remedial action based on the report. Taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the complaint, the firm added.

In October last year, a total of 701 grievances were registered, with 87 of them making up for account support reports.

In November, WhatsApp Channels, Meta's broadcasting tool similar to Telegram Channels, crossed 500 million monthly active users, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Technology

Meta's game-changing move: AI chatbot revolutionises WhatsApp

3

AI Gen

Actor Left Film Industry to Rs 3300 Crore Entrepreneurial Success

4

AI Gen

Marcus Aurelius' Secret to Lasting Happiness Revealed

5

Inspiration

Charlie Munger's masterclass: Top 10 quotes with career wisdom