The Garden City Bangalore beats to the rhythm of plant-powered innovation. Bustling with tech wizards and bursting with tranquil vibes, this city will steal your heart faster than you can say "dosa." But hold on, carnivores, before you grab your butter chicken, Bangalore's got a secret: it's the veggie-lover's paradise too!

Forget limp lettuce and tofu bricks. We're talking ragi dosa so good, it'll make your taste buds tango, and fresh idlis that melt in your mouth like happy clouds. Even if you're a vegan newbie or a seasoned salad savant, Bangalore's got your back (and your belly) with plant-based goodness popping up faster than a startup pitch.

Wait; do you think vegan means expensive? Think again! From budget-friendly bites to fancy feasts, Bangalore's got vegan options for every wallet.

But why has Bangalore gone green in the first place? Namma Bengaluru is cosmopolitan, progressive, and loves embracing good trends. Vegans fit right in with their healthy vibe and innovative spirit. So, this Veganuary, ditch the doubts and dive into a world of flavourful mushrooms, crunchy jackfruit, and creamy cashew creations that'll redefine your definition of ‘delicious’. Here’s YourStory’s curated list of 6 top vegan restaurants in Bengaluru.

Sante Spa Cuisine

Sante Spa Cuisine offers a delightful dining experience with its chic decor, diverse menu, and thoughtful amenities. Catering to a wide range of preferences, they provide a designated area for youngsters, a tranquil space for readers, and even a pet-friendly section.

The restaurant boasts an extensive menu featuring Asian, Mediterranean, Italian, and European dishes. Whether you're a vegan, follow a keto lifestyle, or need gluten-free options, Sante has got you covered. Their commitment to sourcing locally grown foods to growing their microgreens and greens, ensuring freshness and quality in every dish, including the House Salad of Capri and the enticing Pizza Verde.

What sets Sante apart is their dedication to customisation. The chefs are more than willing to tailor your meal to suit your palette. This personalised touch ensures a dining experience that aligns perfectly with your tastes and dietary needs.

Some of the standout dishes include– the Salted Caramel Mud Cake, various types of Hummus, and a tempting array of Spaghetti preparations. Sante Spa Cuisine is more than just a restaurant; it's a haven for vegans!

Where: #151 2nd stage 2nd cross, Domlur, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560071, India

JustBe Cafe

JustBe stands out as one of Bangalore's premier vegan restaurants, and its reputation is well-deserved. Specialising in refined flour-free, oil-free, and wholesome plant-based dishes, JustBe offers a culinary experience that challenges the notion that healthy food can't be both delicious and satisfying.

The menu is a feast for the senses, featuring vegan delights such as quesadillas, methi nachos, chole tikki, dahi papdi chaat, mac & cheese, avocado toast, tofu scramble, tulsi salsa, home-style curries, lasagna, pizza, and buttermilk.

International dishes take on a healthy twist here, as seen in the veggie lasagna made with layers of veggies instead of pasta sheets. Even sceptical diners find the pasta-free lasagna and minestrone exceptionally good. From the enticing range of vegan desserts, there’s the unique treat brownie and ice cream sizzler, where a hot iron skillet enhances the sizzling allure as chocolate syrup cascades over the dessert. Although the menu's pricing is slightly higher than average, each dish is a testament to the creativity and culinary expertise of the chefs.

Beyond the delectable offerings, JustBe's upscale ambience strikes a perfect balance between sophistication and approachability. It has a collective sound bath experience upstairs that adds a layer of relaxation as a group lays down on mats, guided by a sound healing therapist playing various instruments. The option for individual sound bath sessions, complete with unique instruments, including a bed with strings played like a harp, offers a truly enchanting way to meditate.

Where: 383/31, Ground & 1st Floor, 13th Cross Rd, Sadashiva Nagar, Armane Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560080, India

Vegan Vogue

Nestled in the heart of Indiranagar, this charming restaurant stands out with its distinctive menu, ensuring that every visitor discovers a dish to captivate their taste buds. Whether you're embracing the plant-based lifestyle or in the mood for culinary exploration, it's an ideal setting for a memorable meal or a celebratory birthday dinner.

The menu boasts unique offerings like vegan pancakes, breakfast skillets, savoury waffles, banana French toast, creamy veg salad, garlic and smoked cauliflower soup, summer rolls, vegan Greek salad, miso ramen, quiche, ravioli, pizza, spaghetti, refreshing fresh juices, bubble tea, and apple tart among other delectable choices.

For those seeking a more structured dining experience, Vegan Vogue offers a classic three-course luncheon menu that shouldn't be missed. Indulge in their signature Pesto Linguine and cap off your meal with the divine Chocolate Mousse. Beyond the delectable dishes, the establishment prides itself on serving gourmet starters, and other guilt-free desserts.

This newly discovered gem has swiftly become one of the city's premier vegan cafes, offering not only a diverse gastronomic experience but also a tranquil ambience complemented by an inviting outdoor patio. Don't hesitate to bring along your non-vegan friends; the enchanting flavours and inviting atmosphere are sure to win them over.

Where: #34, 80 Feet Rd, Hal, HAL 3rd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Carrots

Carrots stands as a true trailblazer in the Indian vegan movement, earning the badge of being the first-ever vegan restaurant in the entire country. Helmed by the talented vegan chefs Susmitha and Ram, the restaurant marks their passion for cruelty-free dining.

Carrots' menu is a captivating fusion of international delights, featuring vegan renditions of classics such as burgers, pizza, and pasta, alongside inventive spins on traditional Lacto-vegetarian Indian dishes like malai kofta and Veg Do Pyaza. With a focus on Italian cuisine, it's renowned for its delectable pizzas like Tofu Tikka Masala, Pesto Vegetable, and Cheesy Mockmeat, all featuring cashew mozzarella. Pasta enthusiasts should not miss the Almond Polamino Sauce pasta and mushroom lasagna, and a sweet finale awaits with the irresistible ooey-gooey chocolate brownie.

The culinary journey extends to fusion marvels like the millet burrito and the almond pesto paella. Some of its hit dishes include Roasted Tomato Soup, Chatpata Sprouts Salad, Pest Grilled Tofu, Falafel Hummus, Bechamel Sauce Pasta, and the Mighty Buddha Bowl. A dedicated Indian menu tempts taste buds with delights like Coffee Cha and Probiotic Water Kafir to conclude the meal.

For those with a sweet tooth, Carrots offers vegan versions of traditional Indian desserts, including the much-loved Gajar Halwa, traditionally made with ghee. It's a haven for those craving a taste of nostalgia without compromising their vegan principles.

Set in a warm and inviting ambience adorned with cane furniture, Carrots has become a favourite vegan haven in Bangalore. And why wouldn’t that be? Carrots is the perfect blend of compassion and gourmet indulgence.

Where: No. 607, First Floor, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala 6th Block, Bengaluru 560095

Green Theory

Green Theory stands as a colonial-themed haven for vegans, presenting a harmonious fusion of globally-inspired dishes alongside cherished Indian classics.

The culinary journey begins on a vibrant note with the Tomato and Hemp Powder Soup, setting the tone for an exquisite dining experience. Following suit, the Thai Curry with Rice offers a tantalising blend of flavours that captivates the palate. For a taste of nostalgia and comfort, the Hing Waale Aloo And Puri make you reminisce about the familiar flavours of home. Their single-origin coffee adds an extra layer of refinement to the dining experience, with most options readily available in vegan variations upon request.

Occupying a charming bungalow, Green Theory lives up to its name, surrounded by lush greenery. An alfresco dining option adds to the charm, inviting patrons to bask in sunshine and relish fresh air. The vegan-friendly ethos is underscored by the restaurant's willingness to customise a myriad of dishes for vegan enthusiasts. A visit to this establishment transcends a mere dining experience; it is a rendezvous with culinary excellence, ambience, and a commitment to providing a diverse and inclusive menu for all.

Where: Green Theory, 15, Convent Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Richmond Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025, India

Yogisthaan Cafe

Beyond being a mere eatery, Yogisthaan Café seamlessly merges the essence of a cosy library, a lifestyle hub, and a wellness store brimming with organic offerings. Distinguished by its adherence to Ayurvedic principles, the serene ambience adds a soulful touch to the overall dining experience, making it a perfect retreat for mindful living.

Among the café's highlights are its renowned detoxifying shakes and blends, consistently winning the patrons’ hearts seeking a nourishing yet delectable beverage. For those seeking a culinary adventure, the signature Quinoa Burger which is an innovative creation blending quinoa with watermelon seeds, brown rice with tofu, spring onions, and homemade hummus are must-haves. This dish exemplifies the café's commitment to offering flavourful, plant-based options that go beyond the ordinary.

Yogisthaan Café extends its appeal beyond gastronomy, offering yoga lessons and earning popularity among foreign tourists for its inviting guesthouse.

Where: 89, 11th Cross Rd, Stage 2, Hoysala Nagar, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

So, what are you waiting for? Go try the delicious vegan dishes at these amazing vegan restaurants in Bengaluru!