With the pandemic reshaping the work landscape and making remote work the new normal, spending extended hours at your desk can drain you mentally, physically and emotionally at times. Fortunately, you can grab your laptop, step out in your favourite tee, and head to a cafe with good Wi-Fi.





Initially established as inclusive spaces for the working class and vibrant hubs for intellectual discourse during the Age of Enlightenment, these spaces have transformed into the thriving cafe culture aka the latest hotspots for the gadget-toting youth. Whether you have an endless loop of conference calls to attend or just looking for an escape from your office desk, these cafes have become our favourite haven.





In the vibrant city of Bangalore, where entrepreneurship and innovation go hand-in-hand, these cafes serve as an ideal place to escape the city's hustle and infamous traffic.





So, if you're ready to break off the mundanity of your home or office, join us as we explore six work-friendly cafes in Bangalore tailored to professionals seeking a seamless blend of work and leisure. Read along!

Paper and Pie, Indira Nagar

Paper and Pie Café is the go-to choice for professionals seeking work-friendly cafes in Bengaluru with a perfect blend of work and relaxation.





This Instagram-worthy minimalist cafe provides a range of amenities, including podcast rooms, conference spaces, workstations, and more. Here, you can complete your targets, and indulge in mouthwatering delights like pancakes, smoothies, soups, salads, bagels, burgers, and croissants, all while sipping on an extensive selection of coffees.





Should you require an extra caffeine boost, their menu has you covered with a variety of options. Tea enthusiasts also have a wide array of choices to explore.





Must-try treats: Don't miss out on the Hazelnut Mocha Crunch, Japanese Cheesecake, Tartines, and Pancakes.

Matteo Coffea, Indiranagar

In an era dominated by large coffee chains, Matteo Coffea retains its status as a local gem, with only two branches. The Church Street location has long been a favourite rendezvous spot, where you can find a quiet corner even amidst high school students and tech-savvy professionals. The author’s personal favourite is the Indiranagar outlet.





With complimentary WiFi, numerous power outlets, and friendly staff, Matteo Coffea offers an idyllic setting for a productive workday. The very reason why: you'll find the cafe's patrons busy on their laptops, hosting meetings, or quietly delving into books on any given day.





One of the most remarkable features of this cafe is its consistency in serving exceptional food and beverages over the years. The best part? It happily fits in your budget.





Although the menu primarily comprises sandwiches and pasta, the coffees and desserts are really good. Their signature shakerato is a delightful fusion of coffee and dessert, almost a meal in itself.





Must-try treats: Arabica coffees, wraps, and chocolate-filled desserts.

Blue Tokai, Koramangala

An absolute favourite among locals, Blue Tokai is a prime choice for writers and remote employees looking to escape the confines of home while enjoying a cosy and modern workspace.





The modern and minimalistic decor, adorned with ample greenery, creates a refreshing ambience. With several power outlets and seating arrangements, including communal workspaces, spacious tables, and comfortable chairs, you'll find the perfect setup to suit your work style.





Blue Tokai takes pride in sourcing beans from award-winning estates, resulting in a range of exceptional coffees. From classics like cortado and cold brews to unique blends such as peppermint and chilli cinnamon, they offer the most flavorful 'Joe' in town.





Not to forget; their menu featuring a wide range of snacks and light meals is a sheer delight.





Must-try treats: Avocado toast, French toast, salads or the tangy Raspberry compote.

Third Wave Coffee Roasters, Koramangala

Renowned as one of Bangalore's most sought-after cafes, Third Wave Coffee Roasters has been a key player in the artisanal coffee movement.





Its popularity owes much to its widespread presence, with branches nestled in every nook and cranny of the city. Besides providing numerous seating arrangements and reliable WiFi services, this café offers a diverse range of coffee blends. From sea salt mocha to espresso, ensuring you have everything you need to meet your deadlines with success.





Vegans will also find options tailored to their preferences, including oat and soy milk alternatives.





Must-try treats: Peanut Butter French Toast, Skillet Cookie, Shakshuka, Vietnamese Iced Coffee, cinnamon rolls, pizzas, and banana bread

Dialogues, JP Nagar

For those who love the café culture but fret about the constant ordering pressure, Dialogues Cafe in JP Nagar is a game-changer.





This cafe seamlessly combines the functions of a cafe and coworking space, offering the convenience of paying based on the time spent, not what you consume. You have the choice of an hourly pass, a day pass, or customisable plans, allowing you to meet your individual or your team's requirements. If you prefer an outdoor ambience amidst lush greenery, that too can be chosen. And depending on the pass, you can enjoy a selection of food and beverages from the cafe's daily menu.





The cafe offers high-speed internet, an abundance of charging ports, and an array of seating options to suit every preference. For those seeking privacy, there are well-equipped conference rooms and a glass-walled space stocked with books and magazines.





Must-try treats: Veg Tempura and Mumbai Sandwich.

Champaca Bookstore, Library, and Cafe

Nestled away in the heart of the city, Champaca is a hidden gem that often goes unnoticed. This women-run bookstore stands out with its exceptional collection of books that explores diverse perspectives, experiences, places, and people. Located atop a bungalow, the venue presents a captivating view of the never-tiring city.





With an abundance of natural light and minimalist decor, Champaca provides a serene setting for work. Their reliable WiFi and an array of coffee and nibbles perfectly complement your productivity. The window seats offer a peaceful view of an avocado tree, making them a coveted choice for nature lovers.





Champaca is a tranquil escape for those who seek to work amidst the comforting smell of books.





Must-try treats: Avocado toast and carrot cake.





Work at your own pace at these work-friendly cafes, savour delicious meals, and satisfy your caffeine cravings without any time restrictions. Hustle but don’t lose yourself in the bustle!