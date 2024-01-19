Bounce Infinity partners with SUN Mobility to deploy swappable batteries in 30,000 scooters

To make e-mobility more affordable, ﻿Bounce Infinity﻿ has partnered with ﻿Sun Mobility﻿ to deploy swappable batteries in 30,000 units of its scooters across key markets, including Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The vehicles will also be deployed in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR, the companies said jointly.

Users will be able to leverage SUN Mobility's network of over 600 swapping stations, across 19 cities, to extend the range of their vehicles. SUN's battery will provide a range of 95 kilometres per swap, the companies said.

"Our collaboration with SUN Mobility is a crucial step in our mission to revolutionise urban mobility. By eliminating charging hassles with instant battery swaps, we're making clean commute not just accessible but affordable for people," said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO of Bounce Infinity.

All 30,000 units of Bounce's Infinity E1 scooter will feature SUN's swappable battery fixture, and the cost will be around 40% lower than the fixed battery counterpart.

(Representative image)

The adoption of electric two-wheelers in India has been hindered significantly by the substantial costs associated with e-scooters, which are typically higher than their combustion engine counterparts. A significant portion, approximately 40%, of the overall cost of an e-scooter can be attributed to its battery. These batteries require imported cells and necessitate the integration of a smart-tech layer to ensure safety monitoring.

Another roadblock for buyers is that these batteries have to be replaced every three to four years.

We are super happy and proud to announce that Bounce and Sun mobility have come together to make battery swapping a reality for electric 2 wheelers in India.



What does it translate to ?



1) Bounce infinity scooters will now come in variants where users can just buy scooters and… — Vivekananda Hallekere (@vivekanandahr) January 19, 2024

"Simplest words - battery range, battery cost, battery life isn’t a thing that users have to worry about," said Hallekere on X (formerly Twitter).

"By integrating Bounce Infinity's innovative scooters into our expansive battery-swapping network, we're not just changing the way people commute; we're shaping the future of sustainable, efficient transport," said Anant Badjatya, CEO of SUN Mobility.