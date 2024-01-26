Celebrating Indian heritage: Flipkart's 'Crafted by Bharat' sale highlights rural triumphs

As Flipkart prepares for the seventh edition of its flagship sale event, 'Crafted by Bharat,' on January 26, 2024, the platform aims to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage by showcasing a diverse array of handicrafts and handlooms from culturally renowned brands across the country. The event will not only provide customers with exceptional value offers but will also positively impact over 1.76+ million livelihoods, with active participation from numerous government and private brands alongside local businesses from various regions.

One inspiring success story comes from Priyadarshini Panda of DK Fashion Saree, a seller based in Maniabandha, Odisha. Amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, their offline business shuttered. Then, Priyadarshini and her team at DK Fashion Saree turned to Flipkart, seeking a lifeline for their livelihood. By joining Flipkart Samarth, they not only found a platform for their pure handloom sarees but also witnessed transformative growth, doubling their business in the past year alone. Today, they proudly support over 40 individuals in their village, thanks to the exponential rise in sales, with 90% of their revenue now coming from e-commerce.

Reflecting on their experiences with the ‘Crafted by Bharat’ Sale, Priyadarshini Panda shares, "During the ‘Crafted by Bharat’ sale every year, we saw a spike in our orders compared to the normal days. This sale provides us the visibility on the home page through which we are able to showcase our products to an even larger customer base."

Shubham Parikh of Santosha Decor, operating under the brand Alliewood, shared a similar journey of growth and success. Starting their journey in March 2020 with a single manufacturing unit in Ratangarh, Rajasthan, Shubham and his team saw their fortunes change upon joining Flipkart Samarth. Specialising in handmade dining sets, beds, coffee tables, and sofa sets, Santosha Decor experienced an extraordinary growth trajectory, scaling their revenue by an astounding 20 times in the last three years. The 'Crafted by Bharat' sale became an annual beacon of hope and success for Parikh, providing a surge in orders and invaluable visibility for his brand across the nation.

Expressing gratitude towards Flipkart and the ‘Crafted by Bharat’ sale, Parikh said, “Crafted by Bharat boosts our motivation, and Flipkart helps to expand the business with Samarth and artisan awareness to pan-India. Even the people of India recognised us through such sale events. Thank you, Flipkart, for making my dreams come true.”

Flipkart's commitment to inclusivity is evident through its involvement of artisans, weavers, individuals with disabilities, and women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), NGOs, and government emporiums associated with the Flipkart Samarth programme. The 'Crafted by Bharat' sale event aims to showcase unique products with deep cultural stories and handwoven creations from different regions, offering a taste of India’s heritage.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, stressed the significance of the event, stating, "This Republic Day 'Crafted by Bharat' has been curated to showcase unique products with deep cultural stories and handwoven creations from different regions, offering a taste of India’s heritage. We further aim to provide many such opportunities to benefit our ecosystem of artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, and MSMEs in the future.”

Flipkart's Samarth initiative, launched in 2019, is dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for millions of artisans, weavers, and micro-entrepreneurs spanning 28 states. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Flipkart's commitment to integrating more Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into the e-commerce ecosystem, uplifting and transforming the livelihoods of local seller communities nationwide. Through initiatives like Crafted by Bharat, Flipkart continues to contribute to the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' vision of the government, empowering communities and preserving the nation's unique culture.