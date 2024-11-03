First video game: How Tennis for Two sparked a gaming boom

The world of video games is now a multi-billion dollar industry, captivating millions with immersive stories, stunning graphics, and intricate gameplay.

But did you know the first-ever electronic game was designed to spark interest in science? Meet physicist William Higinbotham who created what is often regarded as the world’s first video game: Tennis for Two.

This groundbreaking invention marked a pivotal moment in history paving the way for a new industry. So, let’s dive into this exciting story behind the inception of video games and discover how it all began!

A spark of inspiration

In 1958, William Higinbotham worked at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York. He was a physicist interested in using technology to engage the public.

So, Higinbotham was inspired to create a demonstration that would showcase the laboratory's computing capabilities and entertain visitors during an annual public exhibition. He aimed to bridge the gap between science and the general public, believing that interactive entertainment could spark interest in physics.

Higinbotham's initial idea was to create a simple game that would involve two players. He envisioned a tennis match, which would allow players to control paddles and hit a ball back and forth, simulating a real tennis game. He used an analogue computer to estimate the ball's trajectory, displaying the action on an oscilloscope screen to accomplish this.

How the game worked?

Tennis for Two was a simple yet innovative concept. The game featured a side view of a tennis court, complete with a net. Players used knobs to control the angle of their shots and a button to hit the ball. The objective was to hit the ball over the net and land it in the opponent's court.

This interactive setup demonstrated the power of computing. Moreover, the game was a huge success at the exhibition, drawing in crowds and leaving a lasting impression on attendees. People were amazed by the interactivity and enjoyed playing a game on a screen. However, Higinbotham never anticipated the profound impact his creation would have on the future of gaming.

The legacy of Tennis for Two

Despite its success, Tennis for Two was short-lived. After the exhibition, Higinbotham did not pursue further development of the game, and it faded into obscurity. However, its significance cannot be overstated.

It set the stage for future developments in video gaming, influencing others who would follow in Higinbotham's footsteps. A few years later, in 1972, another groundbreaking game called Pong was released by Atari, which drew heavily from the principles established by Tennis for Two.

Eventually, Pong became the first commercially successful arcade video game, ushering in the era of video gaming as we know it today. The foundation laid by Higinbotham’s game was crucial in the evolution of gaming technology and the birth of an entire industry.

The impact of video games today

Fast forward to today, video games have evolved into a global phenomenon. With advanced graphics and online multiplayer capabilities, the gaming landscape now is different from the simple oscillations of Higinbotham’s game.

Yet, the spirit of interactivity and competition that Tennis for Two introduced remains at the core of gaming culture. Nowadays, video games have become a medium for storytelling, social interaction, and even education.

The influence of Higinbotham’s idea continues to resonate, as each new development in gaming technology builds upon the principles he established.

Note: Josef Kates's Tic-Tac-Toe game in 1950 and the Cathode Ray Tube Amusement Device made in 1947 are also considered the first interactive electronic games.

The bottom line

William Higinbotham’s creation of Tennis for Two represents a significant milestone in the history of video games. What started as a simple demonstration of computing capabilities transformed into a catalyst for an entire industry. As we reflect on this journey, it’s important to recognise the inspiration that drove Higinbotham and countless others to innovate, shaping the world of video games.