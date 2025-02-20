From Microsoft introducing Majorana 1, the world’s first quantum processor built on topological qubits, to Dogsee Chew raising $8 million in a Series B funding round, YourStory brings you the latest updates from the Indian startup ecosystem.

Featured stories

The AI race has just begun, and India is bang on track: Amitabh Kant

Early advances in artificial intelligence in the United States and China notwithstanding, the future will be shaped by how India innovates, scales, and democratises this technology, said Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and the former NITI Aayog CEO.

“The race has just begun,” Kant said, in an interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma.

"Technological races are never won by those who do the first round of innovation," said the former bureaucrat, when asked if India was late in building foundational AI technologies, an area dominated by the US and China currently.

The period since late 2022—when OpenAI introduced the world to the wonders of generative AI technology—has seen a predominance of US-based startups and technology companies in this space. The general belief since then has been that generative AI needs big spends and access to the kind of high-performance processors that Nvidia, a global leader in AI computing, makes.

Read more here.

Latest news:

Microsoft marks a breakthrough in quantum computing with Majorana 1 processor

US tech giant ﻿﻿Microsoft﻿ on Wednesday introduced Majorana 1, the world’s first quantum processor built on topological qubits, marking a major milestone in quantum computing.

The company believes this development could speed up the arrival of practical and industrial-scale quantum computers, reducing the wait from decades to just a few years. CEO Satya Nadella said the new chip results from a two-decade-long pursuit.

Notably, Microsoft has created a new state of matter using topoconductors—a breakthrough material that forms a completely new state of matter—distinct from solids, liquids, or gases. This enables the design of quantum systems that fit onto a chip smaller than the palm of a hand, enabling a fundamental shift in how quantum systems are built while making the hardware more reliable.

Read more here.

Dogsee Chew secures $8M in Series B funding to boost global expansion

﻿Dogsee﻿ Chew, a natural pet treat brand, on Thursday secured $8 million in a Series B funding round led by Ektha.com, with participation from Shivanssh Holdings, Poddar Family Office, and existing promoters. With this round, the startup has raised a total of $22 million in funding to date.

Founded in 2015, Dogsee Chew is a premium natural pet treat brand, pioneering Himalayan cheese-based chews, with a presence in over 30 countries.

The startup will also use the capital to scale up its production capacity, including expanding its existing manufacturing facilities and establishing a new production unit.

Read more here.

Funding news

Onetab.ai raises $3.3M in seed funding to launch 'OneAsk'

Onetab.ai has raised $3.3 million in seed funding to advance its AI-driven software development platform, OneAsk. Investors include a Singapore-based Family Office, SOSV, Orbit, LIT FUND, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, and the company's founders.

Saket Dandotia, Co-Founder, Onetab

OneAsk integrates all phases of SDLC—ideation, design, coding, testing, deployment, and analytics—into a unified AI-powered platform. Leveraging open-source LLMs, it automates manual tasks, improves collaboration, and enhances decision-making.

Launched in 2022, Onetab.ai has been adopted by 15+ organisations, with users reporting efficiency gains and cost savings. The funding will support feature enhancements, team expansion, and scaling operations.

Other news

GalaxEye’s GLX-SQ Payload successfully operates in extreme space conditions

﻿Galaxeye﻿ has achieved a major milestone with the 100% success of its GLX-SQ payload aboard ISRO’s POEM-4 mission. The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) repurposes the rocket’s fourth stage into a space lab for real-time payload testing.

In a critical test, GLX-SQ operated in the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), a high-radiation zone known for disrupting satellite functions. Despite exposure to increased radiation and sub-zero temperatures during an eclipse, the payload successfully captured SAR imagery and maintained full functionality.

Founded in 2021, GalaxEye is developing a multi-sensor satellite for all-weather, high-resolution imaging, with its first launch planned this year.

Yuma Energy acquires Grinntech to strengthen battery-as-a-service ecosystem

﻿Yuma Energy﻿ has acquired Chennai-based ﻿Grinntech﻿ Motors & Services Pvt. Ltd. to enhance its battery technology and manufacturing capabilities. The move aims to integrate Grinntech’s expertise in battery R&D with Yuma’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) operations, enabling a vertically integrated ecosystem covering battery design, production, charging infrastructure, and swapping networks.

The acquisition follows an 18-month collaboration, during which Yuma and Grinntech jointly developed a next-generation battery unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. Grinntech’s advancements in battery performance and safety will contribute to Yuma’s efforts in scaling clean energy solutions for electric mobility.

Yuma Energy, backed by Magna and Yulu, operates battery-swapping networks, with over 20 million swaps and 800 million kilometers powered.