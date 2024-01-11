Ex-DRDO Scientist's Auto Momo Machine makes 2.5L momos Daily, earns Rs.25Cr
Thursday January 11, 2024
3 min Read
Shouvik Dhar's transformation from a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist to a trailblazing culinary entrepreneur exemplifies the power of innovation and determination. In 2016, he embarked on a groundbreaking venture by founding Zomoz in Hyderabad's Inorbit Mall, turning his passion for high-quality momos into a thriving business empire.
Innovative Culinary Entrepreneurship: The Birth of Zomoz
Zomoz, the brainchild of Shouvik Dhar, rapidly evolved into a culinary sensation, thanks to its unique offering in the Indian fast-food market. Recognising a gap in the market for quality momos, particularly in Hyderabad, Dhar harnessed his engineering expertise to devise a revolutionary automated momo-making machine. This innovation propelled Zomoz's quick expansion across India, meeting the skyrocketing demand for this delightful delicacy.
Automated Momo-Making Machine: A Culinary Game-Changer
Dhar's invention is nothing short of a technological marvel in the food industry. This automated momo machine integrates several processes – vegetable chopping, washing, dough mixing, shaping, steaming, and rapid freezing – ensuring efficiency and consistency in production. This tech-driven approach allows Zomoz to produce an astounding 2.25 lakh momos daily, contributing significantly to its impressive annual revenue of Rs 25 crore.
Zomoz's Diverse Menu: Catering to Every Palate
Zomoz's menu stands out for its variety, offering an array of momos like chicken, vegetable, paneer, and crispy fried versions, with chicken momos being a customer favorite. This diversity caters to a wide customer base, ensuring Zomoz's appeal across different taste preferences.
From Scientist to Culinary Visionary: Shouvik Dhar's Journey
Dhar's shift from a scientific career to culinary entrepreneurship was fueled by his MBA education and a keen interest in exploring niche markets. His Assamese roots, where momos are a beloved snack, played a crucial role in his entrepreneurial journey. Selling his tech venture to fully invest in Zomoz, Dhar demonstrated unwavering commitment to his culinary aspirations.
Zomoz's Expansion: Spreading Culinary Delights Nationwide
Today, Zomoz boasts a strong workforce of 173 employees and over 75 outlets across India. Dhar's future plans include penetrating tier-two cities and international markets like the UAE, further solidifying Zomoz's position as a culinary trailblazer.
Shouvik Dhar's story transcends the typical business success narrative; it's a testament to how technological innovation can revolutionise traditional cuisine. His automated momo-making machine fulfills a unique market need while paying homage to a cultural staple from his childhood. Zomoz's journey is a beacon of innovation, showcasing the boundless potential of culinary creativity and technological integration in the food industry.