Good Glamm Group's Priyanka Gill joins Kalaari Capital as venture partner

Priyanka Gill, Co-founder of ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿, has joined early-stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital as a venture partner. Kalaari Capital is an early investor in the Mumbai-based content-to-commerce firm.

Gill has been elevated to the position of a board member of The Good Glamm Group and the chairperson of Good Media Co. In the revised role, Gill will advise on strategic and investment decisions while overseeing the firm’s digital media arm, the company said in a statement.

This marks Gill’s transition to a more strategic position within The Good Glamm Group, the firm added.

Founded in 2021, The Good Glamm Group (previously MyGlamm) owns The Moms Co, Sirona Hygiene, MyGlamm, and POPxo, among others, in the beauty and digital media spaces.

Gill is already the founding board member of CXXO, Kalaari Capital’s initiative to support companies led by women entrepreneurs. She will now head the CXXO initiative to scale more women founders in the startup ecosystem, the firm noted.

Gill was the chief executive officer (CEO) of digital community platform POPxo, which was acquired by the Good Glamm Group and merged with MyGlamm in 2020. The company is yet to announce Gill’s replacement for the CEO position.

The Mumbai-based company attained unicorn status after raising $150 million in a Series D funding round led by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Prosus Ventures in 2021.

Speaking of the change in role, Gill, said, “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my career joining Kalaari Capital as a venture partner. It is an exciting opportunity for me to align my passion for fostering entrepreneurship in the startup ecosystem.”

“I am honoured to be elevated to the board of The Good Glamm Group. As chairperson of Good Media Co, I am invested in ensuring the pivotal content-to-commerce flywheel that built The Good Glamm Group continues to perform even better,” she added.