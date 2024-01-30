Unlock your entrepreneurial potential with IIM Lucknow's Pre-Incubation Program Cohort 3.0

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow's Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC), in collaboration with Silicon Valley-based startup Moonpreneur, is excited to announce the launch of its Pre-Incubation Program Cohort 3.0.

With a well-crafted curriculum, experienced mentors, and a proven track record, this programme offers a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into successful startups. The programme is set to commence on February 29, 2024, with training sessions scheduled every week over 120 days.

Click here to apply

Programme overview

The Pre-Incubation Program is an intensive online course designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, students & professionals passionate about entrepreneurship. Participants, grouped into teams of five, will be assigned a dedicated mentor to guide them through the entrepreneurial journey. Under the mentor's supervision, each group will address a mutually agreed-upon problem statement, covering crucial aspects such as business and finance, design thinking, idea development, sales and marketing, and presentation with communication skills.

Delivered by IIM Lucknow faculty, startup ecosystem experts and industry experts from Silicon Valley, the 16 sessions aim to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to refine their ideas and pitches. These pitches will be presented in a video format to a jury panel during the PitchFest, a significant event scheduled within the course duration.

Participants in Cohort 3.0 can expect a range of benefits, including:

Opportunity to transform ideas into startups: A chance to turn innovative ideas into Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) ready for pitching to potential investors.

A chance to turn innovative ideas into Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) ready for pitching to potential investors. Seed funding opportunities: Potential ideas stand a chance to secure seed funding, providing crucial financial support for early-stage startups.

Potential ideas stand a chance to secure seed funding, providing crucial financial support for early-stage startups. Launchpad for incubation: Idea to MVP-ready startups can seamlessly transition into IIM Lucknow EIC’s various incubation programmes, receiving continued support from IIML EIC.

MVP-ready startups can seamlessly transition into IIM Lucknow EIC’s various incubation programmes, receiving continued support from IIML EIC. Mentorship and incubation support: Industry experts will provide mentorship, and potential business ideas will receive incubation support at the IIML Enterprise Incubation Centre.

Industry experts will provide mentorship, and potential business ideas will receive incubation support at the IIML Enterprise Incubation Centre. Certificate of completion: Successful participants will receive a certificate, enhancing their credibility and providing a valuable addition to their professional portfolio.

Impressive track record

Having successfully conducted two cohorts, the programme has already trained and mentored over 237 business ideas, with more than 50% participation from women entrepreneurs. This impressive track record underscores the programme's commitment to supporting startups at every stage of their development.

Yamini Bhushan Pandey, Managing Director of IIML EIC, emphasises the program's broader goal, stating, "We aim to contribute to the growth of a vibrant startup ecosystem that drives economic and social impact. Our Pre-Incubation Program is a launchpad for aspiring entrepreneurs, providing comprehensive support and fostering a collaborative environment."

Sailesh Malhotra, MD, Moonpreneur says, “We aim to create awareness among aspiring entrepreneurs about the opportunities and support available to them by connecting them to the Indian and global ecosystem. In a short span, we have made an indelible mark on the lives of approximately 2000 students. Now, we are inviting our students who were trained under our IIT and IIM partnerships to Silicon Valley to present their ideas to global investors at the MoonBattle Conference 2024, taking place on April 21.”

How to apply

The programme will commence on February 29, 2024, with training sessions scheduled every week over 120 days. The PitchFest is slated to take place after the course. Interested individuals can avail themselves of this opportunity by registering at a scholarship of Rs.6,000. To be part of Cohort 3.0, applications must be submitted before February 25, 2024.

Click here to apply

Don't miss the chance to be part of this transformative journey. Register now and take the first step toward realising your entrepreneurial dreams!