Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Indian tech unicorn journey shortens, averaging 5.5 years in 2023: Orios Report

In 2023, startups secured $8.2 billion in funding, reflecting a 72% drop from the $25 billion raised in 2022. The number of startup IPOs rose to 8, up from 4 in 2022.

Bhuvana Kamath110 Stories
Indian tech unicorn journey shortens, averaging 5.5 years in 2023: Orios Report

Wednesday January 17, 2024,

3 min Read

The average time for startups to achieve the unicorn status has transitioned from 8.4 years in 2022 to just 5.5 years in 2023, according to a report by ﻿Orios Venture Partners﻿.

The report, titled ‘Indian Tech Unicorn and Exits Report 2023’, showcased that India saw the emergence of only two unicorns in 2023, but maintained its position as the third-largest nation with the highest number of unicorns.

In 2023, Indian startups secured $8.2 billion in funding, reflecting a 72% drop from the $25 billion raised in 2022. The number of startup IPOs rose to 8, up from 4 in 2022, and there were 123 acquisitions in 2023, a decrease from the 229 recorded in 2022.

Cartrade.com's acquisition of Olx Autos was the largest deal in 2023, followed by Automattic acquiring Texts. 

“Though 2023 saw only two unicorns, we are excited to note how in the last four years startups are taking 5 to 6 years to get to unicorn status vs 8 to 10 prior to that. That shows the market has become large," said Rehan Yar Khan, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners.

Also Read
From Zero to 112 Unicorns: Rajeev's Vision for India's Startup Ecosystem

Moreover, the ecommerce sector surpassed SaaS in securing the highest number of funding rounds in 2023. The report emphasises that 25% of unicorn founders are seasoned entrepreneurs, bringing expertise from prior successes. Bengaluru has yet again emerged as the unicorn hub in India, with Delhi and Mumbai closely following behind.

"We also love how many unicorns are profitable, and in our conversation with several unicorn founders, profitability was a big focus area. Both these factors point to there being a significant number of tech IPOs in 2024 and the years to follow,” Rehan adds.

Some of the key findings from the report include the emergence of unicorns exclusively in the fintech and ecommerce sectors (Incred and ﻿Zepto﻿, respectively). 

Startups that gained IPO status in 2023 include ﻿Zaggle﻿, ﻿Mamaearth﻿, and ﻿ideaForge﻿. Prominent exits during the year included Edamama, Plix, Olx Autos, Goodera, and Texts.

Additionally, 80% of Indian unicorns are founded by engineers, with 75% being established by first-time founders.

﻿Mensa Brands﻿achieved unicorn status in just six months after raising its initial $50 million round in May 2021. In contrast, Five Star Finance holds the record as the slowest unicorn, taking 37 years to attain the unicorn status. Notably, 44 startups became unicorns in less than five years.

Established in 2013, Orios Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital fund, boasting a portfolio that includes companies like ﻿Pharmeasy﻿, ﻿Battery Smart﻿, ﻿Country Delight﻿, ﻿Ixigo﻿, ﻿MobiKwik﻿, ﻿CarDekho﻿, ﻿Vedantu﻿, and ﻿Zupee﻿, among others.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

3

AI Gen

The Wisdom of Not Knowing: Feynman's Approach to Life

4

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 17, 2024)

5

Funding

Agritech firm Kisankonnect secures Rs 31 Cr pre-Series A funding from Green Frontier Capital, Dhanuka