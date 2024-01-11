InMobi is likely to let go of 125 employees as the adtech company deploys artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations. The move reportedly impacts around 5% of its global workforce of 2,500.

InMobi Group is undergoing a comprehensive overhaul in various business areas, including technology, organisational structure, personnel, and skills, through the implementation of AI.

“As AI has been sweeping the world, the market needs and the expectations that our customers - brands, agencies, and developers - have of us, are changing rapidly. The product for addressing the market needs and customer expectations, the skillsets for delivering those products and the go-to-market strategies are going to be significantly different from those of the past decade," InMobi said in a statement.

"The changes that we are bringing in at the organisation level are a proactive step for us to address the above needs, stay competitive and win globally in this decade and beyond," the statement added.

The layoffs imitate recent changes at Paytm's parent One97 Communication, which led to a cut of over 1,000 jobs. Paytm said that it is incorporating AI-powered automation, which aims to eliminate repetitive tasks and roles.

Last July, enterprise ecommerce startup Dukaan replaced 90% of its support staff with an AI chatbot. The layoffs came days after Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics, Information and Technology, dismissed concerns about AI taking away jobs in India.

Earlier in November, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk warned that AI could lead to widespread unemployment, describing it as the "most disruptive force in history." Musk envisions a future where AI surpasses human intelligence to the extent that jobs become unnecessary, except for personal satisfaction.

