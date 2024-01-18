Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

International Battery Company raises $35M from RTP Global and others

The company plans to use the funds to expand its battery production capacity and enhance its products.

Aparajita Saxena828 Stories
International Battery Company raises $35M from RTP Global and others

Thursday January 18, 2024,

2 min Read

International Battery Company (IBC) has raised $35 million from investors including ﻿RTP Global﻿, ﻿BEENEXT﻿, Veda VC, and other Korean and US investors.

IBC, which manufactures large-sized lithium-ion NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) batteries used in electric vehicles, said it will use the funding to expand its manufacturing plant, better its batteries, and add a layer of AI/ML technologies to enhance its products.

The funding will also help the company set up a new battery manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, which is slated to commence production by 2025.

"We're not just preparing to meet the demand; we're actively shaping the market, driven by an engineering-first mindset and a sustainable product philosophy," said Priyadarshi Panda, Founder and CEO of IBC.

IIT Kanpur alumnus Panda founded IBC in 2022 in California, US, where the company's research and development (R&D) centre is based. IBC's main manufacturing facility is based out of South Korea.

The batteries currently produced by IBC are most commonly used in two- and three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, and farm and industrial vehicles.

The company said it has signed deals with three partners to co-create and supply battery packs, but it did not specify the vehicle form factors they would be deployed in.

IBC's co-founders include Raj Singh (CRO), Venkatesh Valluri (President, IBC India), and Sasi Kuppannagari (COO).

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

3

News

Nazara to acquire 10.77% stake in influencer platform Kofluence

4

Books

Consumer psychology books: 5 must-reads for marketers

5

AI Gen

The Wisdom of Not Knowing: Feynman's Approach to Life