Nikhil Kamath-backed Gruhas Collective sets up Rs 150 Cr fund to invest in consumer brands

Gruhas, the investment firm co-founded by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai, has partnered with Collective Artist Network to establish Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund. The Rs 150 crore fund aims to invest in consumer brands, said the company in a statement.

“The Indian consumer landscape is primed for transformation. The partnership between Collective and Gruhas represents an unprecedented opportunity as we unite to cultivate a new wave of brands poised to redefine and resonate with the dynamic Indian consumer. Our ultimate goal is to pave the way for the next chapter in India’s growth narrative,” said Nikhil Kamath.

Founded in 2021, Gruhas has invested in startups across segments like proptech, consumption, climate, content, etc. Some of the startups it has backed in the consumer space include Hatti Kaapi, Printo, The Mainstreet Marketplace, and Jungle Trail, among others.

Also Read How consumer brands translate sustainable solutions to profitability

The Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund brings together the elements of media, sports, entertainment, and venture capital.

"Our collaboration with Gruhas marks an exciting journey, leveraging our collective expertise to provide a springboard for exceptional access within the media ecosystem, empowering them to redefine India's entrepreneurial landscape," said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network.

A statement from the fund noted that the partnership’s initial investments signal an endorsement of ventures like a sexual wellness brand and an innovative innerwear company, among others. It noted that these strategic investments reinforce the dedication to supporting transformative ideas across various segments within the burgeoning creator economy.

“With Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF), we are building the bridge to Bangalore and entertainment to scale entrepreneurship like never before," said Abhijeet Pai, General Partner, Gruhas.