News

Proptech firm Blox acquires brokerage firm Justo

Sources said the deal has been struck at an enterprise value of Rs 350 crore.

Press Trust of India8416 Stories
Proptech firm Blox acquires brokerage firm Justo

Saturday January 06, 2024,

1 min Read

Proptech firm ﻿Blox﻿has acquired a controlling stake in real estate brokerage firm Justo. Established in 2020, Blox is an AI-enabled real estate service provider that ensures seamless home-buying experiences.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

Sources said the deal has been struck at an enterprise value of Rs 350 crore.

Aditya Jhaveri, Founder and CEO, Blox, said this strategic acquisition signifies the firm's commitment to expanding its footprint across India and democratising cutting-edge AI technology for all stakeholders in the real estate buying and selling journey.

The Blox group, now including Justo, aims to capture about 10% of the market share in primary real estate across the top-seven real estate cities in the next 12-18 months.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

