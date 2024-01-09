Menu
FoodTech

Swiggy Instamart VP Sidharth Satpathy steps down

Sidharth Satpathy had served as the assistant vice president in Swiggy’s food delivery segment for two years before heading the private label business as vice president.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian217 Stories
Tuesday January 09, 2024,

2 min Read

Sidharth Satpathy, Vice President of Swiggy’s quick commerce vertical Instamart, has stepped down from the role, the executive announced in a LinkedIn post on late Monday evening.

Satpathy had worked for four-and-a-half years in the Bengaluru-based food and grocery delivery firm, with more than two years as the head of category, monetisation and private label business at Swiggy Instamart, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that, Satpathy was an assistant vice president and the head of national and strategic partnerships for Swiggy’s food delivery business.

Satpathy has several years of experience in the FMCG space, across companies including Marico Ltd, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, and Johnson and Johnson.

“Around 5 years back a conversation with Sandeep Mina led me to take a leap into the startup ecosystem Swiggy and what a ride it has been! As I move on from Swiggy and reflect on how this phase of life has been I am filled with nothing but gratitude,” Satpathy said.

Satpathy’s role will be taken over by Anirban Roy, who earlier worked as the head of performance marketing at Amazon India. His previous stints include roles at PepsiCo and ITC Limited, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Anirban Roy will be taking over my role in Instamart effective this week as I start my next stint - Back in the CPG industry from Monday onwards,” Satpathy said.

The development comes at a time when the Sriharsha Majety-led company has seen several senior-level exits in recent times. Most recently, Swiggy Instamart’s Senior Vice President and Head of Swiggy Mall, Karthik Gurumurthy, stepped down after a 3.5-year stint.

Meanwhile, Swiggy is gearing up for a public listing, which could take place as early as July this year, according to a report by Reuters.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

