Mastering product management: Top 7 must-read books

Unlocking the path to startup success depends on a relentless pursuit of learning, particularly in the dynamic realm of product management. As entrepreneurs navigate the tumultuous waters of innovation and market demands, acquiring knowledge becomes not just a strategy but a necessity. In the quest for mastery, understanding the intricacies of product management emerges as a cornerstone. Here, we delve into a curated selection of the top 7 books for 2024, each offering invaluable insights and strategies to propel your journey towards product perfection and entrepreneurial triumph.

7 Books for learning product management

1. The Four Steps to the Epiphany: Successful Strategies for Products That Win

First up on the list is a book authored by American entrepreneur Steve Blank. It is one of the most influential books that provides practical steps for new ventures and startups. It addresses key setbacks that startups face while drafting a business plan and product.

It even shares a four-step approach to customer development. Moreover, this comprehensive book contains various examples that will help you understand aspects of marketing, product management, sales, etc. Overall, it's a must-read for businesses in their beginner phase.

2. The Lean Startup by Eric Ries

Entrepreneur Eric Ries's The Lean Startup is the third one on the list. It is another beginner-friendly guide that helps startups build customer-centric products by testing their hypotheses and learning to improve.

Moreover, for MVP (Minimum Viable Product) in product management, Eric shares a simple and effective method for startups to build products that customers will love. From validated learning processes to shortening product development cycles without relying on metrics, this guide is packed with practical techniques.

3. Escaping the Build Trap by Melissa Perri

Most companies focus on outputs that make them get stuck in the "Build Trap". Melissa Peri addresses this core issue and lays out key product management principles for startups. Altogether, this guide helps businesses avoid product development pitfalls by relying on outputs rather than customer needs thereby failing the product-market fit.

4. Product Roadmaps Relaunched by Lombardo, McCarthy, and Ryan

Product roadmaps are one of the most influential documents for a new business. This next book recommendation will help you make an effective product roadmap by aligning stakeholders, prioritising ideas, and communicating benefits. Suitable for product managers, owners, business analysts, and entrepreneurs, it teaches how to articulate an inspiring vision, boost loyalty, and work with sales teams. Apart from that, it emphasises user and buyer-centric planning.

5. Product Leadership by Banfield, Eriksson, and Walkingshaw

Authored by Banfield, Eriksson, and Walkingshaw "Product Leadership" is a book that features interviews with almost 100 product managers from around the world. The book delves into their approaches, styles, insights, and techniques to gain a better understanding of how they achieved success. Additionally, this guide explores common themes and patterns of successful teams, best practices for guiding product teams, etc. Overall, this book is a great resource for anyone looking to understand the motivations of successful product leaders.

6. Sprint by Knapp, Zeratsky, and Kowitz

Sprint is a transformative formula for experimenting with ideas and saving time and money for entrepreneurs. It involves a quick five-day process from idea to prototype to decision, proven at over a hundred companies. The strategy, created by Jake Knapp at Google, has been employed on various platforms and has been completed by Braden Kowitz and John Zeratsky at Google Ventures. In short, the Sprint technique is suitable for teams of any size, from small startups to Fortune 100s, and anyone with a big opportunity or problem.

7. The Design of Everyday Things by Don Norman

This is a detailed book that claims product design failures occur because designers often ignore user needs and cognitive psychology principles. To articulate better designs, this guide shares how it can be achieved. It provides a helpful introduction to how some products satisfy customers while others frustrate them.

In conclusion, the journey towards entrepreneurial success is paved with continuous learning and adaptation, particularly in the realm of product management. Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or a seasoned product manager, the wisdom contained within these pages offers invaluable strategies, frameworks, and inspiration to propel your ventures forward.