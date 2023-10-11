AI-Powered Data Analysis: 5 Essential Tools for Startups

In today's digital age, data is more than just numbers; it's the driving force behind innovative strategies and impactful decisions. But with the overwhelming volume of data available, how can startups efficiently harness its power?





Enter the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI not only simplifies the complex task of data analysis but also unveils patterns and insights that were previously hidden.





For startups eager to gain a competitive edge, understanding and leveraging AI-powered data analysis tools is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. Here's how your startup can accelerate productivity in analytics with these top AI tools for data analysis.

How to use AI in data analysis?

AI is known to improve tasks and boost efficiency but it is not limited to that. When it comes to data analysis, AI steps in as a powerful ally, turning vast data sets into actionable insights. But how exactly does AI elevate the data analysis process for startups?

Data-driven insights

AI is capable of assessing a vast array of data and identifying patterns or trends to help businesses improve customer engagement, marketing campaigns, sales, etc.

Streamlined processes

AI can handle monotonous tasks- from data cleaning or formatting to streamlining data analysis- and help data analysts focus on driving valuable insights and other crucial activities.

Data visualisation

Even filtered data can be tough to understand. AI-powered data visualising tools can represent information in a comprehensive manner.

Prediction modelling

By using machine learning algorithms to examine data, AI tools can also make predictive models. Predictive models help companies estimate market trends or upcoming results and make better business strategies.

Best 5 AI tools for data analysis

Tableau AI

Tableau is a data visualisation tool that allows users to interpret large volumes of data by creating graphs, charts, dashboards or maps. This year, Tableau introduced its AI versions, namely Tableau GPT and Tableau Pulse. This tool is built on the Einstein Trust Layer made by Salesforce to ensure data is protected and secure.





With features like Einstein Copilot, analysts can ask questions about their data in a simple language and get quicker insights. In short, Tableau's AI capabilities can help data analysts boost productivity.

RapidMiner

RapidMiner is a data science tool that features a workflow designer. It has a user-friendly interface that assists in tasks such as data mining, data processing, statistical modelling, predictive analysis, etc. Also, analysts can automate data preparation to streamline their work.





RapidMiner has many pre-built AI models to help businesses efficiently use the platform to import data, deploy models and evaluate them to make better decisions.

Looker Studio

Looker Studio (formerly Google Data Studio) is a no-code platform for data analysis. It allows users to process large databases to help analysts create multiple dashboards and seamlessly integrate with Google Ads, Ahrefs, SEMRush, etc.





It features Duet AI that helps analysts to ask questions related to their data and get quick responses. Moreover, users can automate tasks like creating a presentation via Google Slides or making reports with commands without any technical supervision.

Qlik Sense

Qlik Sense is a well-known data visualisation and analysing tool launched by QlikTech. By utilising this platform, users can build dashboards, and present data in a custom and engaging manner.





By automating tasks, your team can enhance overall productivity and decision-making capabilities. Also, it is a beneficial platform for data analysts to get assistance with data preparation and creation.

Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio

This cloud-based Microsoft platform has a drag-and-drop workflow capability and assists in building, testing and deploying ML models with the help of AI. As a result, data scientists and business professionals can manage machine learning operations and accelerate their work quality.

The bottom line

Altogether, businesses need data-driven insights to improve their strategies and make relevant decisions. However, startups may not be able to afford a professional data analytics team, so they can leverage the power of AI to filter information at low costs.