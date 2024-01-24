Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Ecommerce

Zepto appoints Nikhil Mittal as Chief Technology Officer

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha said that the quick commerce startup is looking to expand its technology team meaningfully as it continues working on new features.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian235 Stories
Zepto appoints Nikhil Mittal as Chief Technology Officer

Wednesday January 24, 2024,

2 min Read

Mumbai-based grocery delivery firm Zepto has elevated Nikhil Mittal—the first employee in the three-year-old startup—as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mittal, along with Chief Product Officer Ankit Agarwal, will report to co-founder Kaivalya Vohra.

Previously a senior vice president of engineering at Zepto, Mittal will take on the new role effective this month, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The quick commerce unicorn is looking to expand its technology workforce meaningfully, especially in the DevOps, quality assurance, cloud, and infrastructure teams, Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha told YourStory.

“Our tech team has gone from 0 to 200 in the last two years, and we will continue to make meaningful hires,” Palicha said. Zepto’s tech team accounts for nearly 15% of its total workforce.

The quick commerce company is also doubling down on its technology capabilities by building a warehouse management system, enhanced search engine, and software for last-mile delivery partners, he added.

Also Read
Zepto’s early investors see returns as high as 6,000% in secondary markets ahead of latest funding round

Speaking of Mittal’s appointment, Palicha said, “Nikhil has had an incredible run at ﻿Zepto﻿. He joined us as our first-ever employee when Kaivalya and I were just crazy teenagers with an idea to deliver groceries in 10 minutes. That journey from all-night coding sprints in Kaivalya’s apartment to being the CTO of one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Indian history has been life-changing for all of us.”

“In an unbelievably short period of time and with frugality, Nikhil has built out a high-performing engineering team from scratch and, more importantly, scaled himself to be an exceptional people leader. He thoroughly deserves this elevation, and I’m looking forward to continuing our work together to build a world-class engineering team,” Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder of Zepto, noted.

In August last year, Zepto raised $800 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion, making it the first startup to attain unicorn status in 2023. The round was led by StepStone Group and California-based venture capital firm Goodwater Capital, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, and Lachy Groom.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

FinTech

Zerodha, smallcase form joint venture for AMC operations

3

Finance

Retire early: 5 proven strategies for financial freedom

4

Funding

Enterprise SaaS solutions provider AiDash bags $50 M in Series C round

5

AI Gen

Delhivery: The Chosen Partner for Top D2C Brands' Supply Chain Solutions