Blacksoil's SaralSCF completes pilot with disbursements worth Rs 1,500 Cr

Alternative lender BlackSoil's supply chain finance subsidiary SaralSCF has completed its pilot phase with more than Rs 1,500 crore disbursed to 16,500 borrowers since 2021, according to a statement.

The B2B (business-to-business) platform offers tailored financing solutions to mid-size enterprises, startups, and growth companies to address their working capital requirements. It has onboarded 110 anchor partners like agri-retailer DeHaat, pickle maker Nilon's, and manufacturing company Zetwerk.

Founded in 2021 as a wholly-owned subsidiary, SaralSCF was operating in stealth mode, refining its products based on client feedback and adding custom solutions the company told YourStory. During this period it has financed over 16,500 borrowers and disbursed over 2.2 lakh invoices.

"Being a tech-enabled platform, SaralSCF addresses the unique technological needs in the supply chain ecosystem. It enhances the efficiency of the supply chain financing process by providing hassle-free end-to-end and tailored digital solutions enabled with advanced monitoring and analytical tools," said Gaurav Bagrodia, President of SaralSCF.

The company has three main offerings: Saral Pay Later, a BNPL solution that provides real-time payments to partners and flexible 120-day credit options for their customers; Saral Vendor Finance, which offers custom credit solutions with immediate payments to suppliers and flexible credit options for MSMEs; and Saral Supply Chain Credit, which streamlines invoice financing for borrowers.

Supply chain finance, also known as supplier finance or reverse factoring, is a tech-based setup where buyers approve supplier invoices for financing by external financiers. It enables suppliers to have quicker access to funds while buyers benefit from extended payment terms.

This method automates transaction processes, tracks invoice approvals, and settlement procedures to optimise working capital and liquidity for both buyers and sellers.

Supply chain finance offers various benefits to both buyers and suppliers. Buyers can optimise working capital by extending payment terms, while suppliers can access early payments without extending their credit lines.

Established in 2016, BlackSoil provides alternative credit solutions to growth companies, offering short-term credit for various needs like working capital, asset acquisition, or runway financing. They focus on fast-growing, scalable businesses that may lack access to traditional lending sources, aiming to prevent ownership dilution caused by relying solely on equity funding.

Additionally, ﻿BlackSoil﻿ offers alternate financing to new-age fintech companies, smaller traditional financial institutions, and established NBFCs, supporting them with onward lending and underwriting services. So far, it has deployed over $425 million (Rs 3,550 crore) across 190 deals.

"The launch of SaralSCF is strategically aligned with our long-term business expansion and diversification plan. With SaralSCF, our vision is to be at the forefront of India's supply chain finance revolution, driving progress and prosperity through innovation and technology and empowering businesses, contributing to India's economic growth," said Mohinder Pal Bansal, Founding Partner and Chairman of BlackSoil Group.