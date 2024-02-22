ChrysCapital-backed Xoriant acquires Bengaluru-based MapleLabs

ChrysCapital-backed platform engineering and enterprise solutions firm Xoriant has acquired Bengaluru-based cloud management solutions provider MapleLabs Inc for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Xoriant's core competencies in platform engineering and expand its capabilities in product conceptualisation, design, development, and upkeep of cloud-native applications.

“Integrating MapleLabs into Xoriant represents a significant step in our mission to lead the digital engineering space. This expansion adds to our talented engineering team with highly skilled and experienced engineers, further strengthening our ability to deliver innovative solutions for complex engineering demands of our global clients,” said Sukamal Banerjee, CEO of Xoriant.

Xoriant's customers can now access MapleLabs' intellectual properties, including SnappyFlow, an observability platform, and cloud/data centre sizing tools, enabling them to optimise their cloud performance.

MapleLabs is a cloud management solutions provider, which uses open-source technologies. It was founded in 2014 by Pramod Murthy and Sreenivas Potluri. It helps enterprises manage the lifecycle of server infrastructure, engage in workload profiling and sizing, and optimise infrastructure in private and public clouds.

“This is a landmark moment for MapleLabs, and joining forces with Xoriant will provide a larger global platform for MapleLabs IPs to grow and scale,” said Sreeni Potluri, Co-founder, Head of Sales and Business Development, MapleLabs.

Xoriant had earlier acquired Thoucentric, a Bengaluru-headquartered specialised consulting firm, which focuses on solving business problems using digital solutions in supply chain, sales and distribution, and finance.

Xoriant is a US-based software development and technology services company focused on product engineering solutions, professional services, and managed services for independent software vendors and large enterprises. It is backed by ChrysCapital, a private equity firm founded in 1999 and based in Port Louis, Mauritius.

ChrysCapital is one of the largest India-focused investment firms, having raised $5 billion across nine private equity funds. The firm seeks to invest in companies operating in enterprise technology, financial services, pharma, consumer, new economy, healthcare services, and manufacturing.