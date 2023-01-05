ChrysCapital acquires software engineering and digital services player Xoriant

Xoriant, a software engineering and digital IT services provider, has been acquired by private equity firm ChrysCapital.





This is the second buyout from ChrysCapital's ninth fund and the company's ninth business services buyout since inception.





“Our 5,000+ employees and associates across the globe are our true X-Factor, as well as our customers who have repeatedly shown their trust in us," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder & CEO, Xoriant. "I am excited to team up with Sanjay Jalona and ChrysCapital for the next phase of this journey."

Xoriant, which is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, provides services and solutions focused on digital product engineering, cloud infrastructure and operations, security, data engineering/management and analytics. It has Fortune 100 customers worldwide.





ChrysCapital invests in business services (IT/engineering/business process), financial services, pharma, and consumer-focused companies.





“At ChrysCapital, we have developed deep expertise with digital IT services across industry verticals... We are confident of the value addition that ChrysCapital would bring to Xoriant," said Akshat Babbar, Director, ChrysCapital.





"[We are committed to building further] on the company’s client set, long-standing relationships, domain, and service-line expertise as well as digital IT offerings," he added.