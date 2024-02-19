Elevate your CRM Game: Tap into CoPilot's efficiency for actionable insights

In today's fast-paced business environment, efficiency and accuracy are paramount.

Bitrix24 is a versatile online platform designed to empower teams with various collaborative tools including CRM, task management, chat functionalities, online meeting capabilities, and more, tailored for sales, marketing, and project management endeavours. Within its CRM module lies a robust toolkit facilitating lead tracking, relationship cultivation, and sales process optimisation. This comprehensive suite of resources ensures that businesses possess all the necessary assets to thrive and succeed in their endeavours.

With Bitrix24's CoPilot seamlessly integrated into CRM, businesses can streamline their operations and gain valuable insights like never before.

CoPilot can handle various tasks in the sales department:

01. Generate innovative ideas for your special offers

02. Craft persuasive content for promotional emails

03. Transcribe your conversations with clients over the phone

How can you unleash the power of CoPilot in your sales department?

01. If you’re wasting time listening to long calls,

Transcribe call recordings. Open the transcript text and quickly find the required information.

CoPilot revolutionises the after-call work process, eliminating the need to tediously listen to call recordings and manually enter data into CRM systems. Through its advanced AI capabilities, CoPilot transcribes call recordings into text, allowing users to quickly access vital information.

02. If you missed a call,

Create a call summary. Read a brief description of the conversation to remember some basic details and get ready for the next call.

CoPilot goes beyond transcription by generating call summaries, condensing lengthy conversations into concise overviews. These summaries serve as handy reminders of essential points discussed during the call, enabling users to stay focused and prepared for subsequent interactions.

This transcription feature saves time and provides a searchable record of conversations, facilitating easy reference and retrieval of key details.

03. And if data entry is a pain,

Automatically complete fields in the CRM form using phone call data.

One of CoPilot's standout features is its ability to automatically complete fields in CRM entity forms using phone call data. By analysing call content, CoPilot intelligently populates relevant fields, such as payment methods or delivery addresses, empowering users to expedite data entry tasks and ensure data accuracy. Moreover, CoPilot offers users the flexibility to review and confirm field updates, providing full control over the data entry process.

Versatile support for streamlined workflow

Beyond call processing, CoPilot offers myriad functionalities to support sales and marketing teams. From generating fresh ideas for marketing campaigns to providing quality copy for email marketing and landing pages, it serves as a versatile assistant, empowering users to drive engagement and conversions.

Bitrix24’s CoPilot revolutionises CRM performance by automating routine tasks, providing valuable insights, and enhancing user productivity. With its intuitive features and customisable capabilities, it is poised to become an indispensable tool for businesses.