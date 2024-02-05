Home automation startup Keus secures Rs 100 Cr led by OAKS Asset Management

Home automation startup Keus has secured Rs 100 crore in its first external funding round led by OAKS Consumer Fund, a mid-market private equity fund.

OAKS Asset Management, which oversees the fund, infused Rs 80 crore while founders Brijesh Chandwani and Subram Kapoor contributed the rest. Keus claimed this was the largest capital infusion into the smart home automation segment in India.

With the funding, the company will launch experience centres in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, expanding in Tier I and II cities, and doubling down on operations in Hyderabad. Keus will also develop new product offerings in home automation and lighting.

"We love Keus' commitment to design thinking and their DNA of constant innovation and are confident that this will position them as the bellwether in this space. We look forward to being a part of their continued success," Vishal Ootam, Founder and CEO of OAKS Asset Management, said.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2017 by Chandwani and Kapoor, Keus makes wireless automation systems in the premium and luxury segment. Its smart home systems can control curtains, lights, appliances, and more. Vikram Nirula (Founding Partner, True North PE, and Former MD, The Carlyle Group PE) and Amit Mehta (Director and Head of Family Office at LNB Group) are among its early backers.

"The positive development has come at an appropriate time when this sunrise industry is seeing a surge in demand for smart home automation solutions with modern designs and cutting-edge technology. Keus has so far closely collaborated with the architects and interior designer community in Hyderabad to deploy its advanced smart home system in over 1,500 premium and luxury residences," Keus said in a statement.