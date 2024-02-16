⁠From Micromanagement to Empowerment: Leading Gen Z the Right Way

The way we work is changing, and so are the expectations of those entering the workforce. Gen Z, the generation born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s, is now making its mark on offices worldwide. But unlike their predecessors, they crave something different from their leaders – not the constant watchfulness of micromanagement, but the freedom and trust of empowerment.

Why? This tech-savvy, independent generation grew up with information at their fingertips. They're used to solving problems on their own and taking ownership of their tasks. Micromanagement, with the hovering presence and fussy details, feels restrictive and counterproductive. They value purpose, too, seeking work that aligns with their values and makes a difference. Micromanagement, by its very nature, can feel confining and demotivating, leading them to check out mentally and physically.

So, how do we lead Gen Z effectively? The answer lies in a fundamental shift: from micromanagement to empowerment. Here's what it looks like.

Clear Goals, Not Constant Control: Forget the hourly check-ins and breathing down their necks. Instead, set clear goals and expectations, providing a framework but trusting them to navigate the path. This fosters a sense of ownership and accountability, allowing them to shine and learn from their own experiences.

Feedback, Not Fault-Finding: Ditch the constant oversight and switch to constructive feedback and mentorship. Offer guidance and support, but let them learn from their mistakes. This builds trust, encourages growth, and helps them develop valuable problem-solving skills.

Growth, Not Stagnation: Don't keep them stuck in the same place. Provide opportunities for upskilling and career development, showing you're invested in their future. This motivates them to learn, grow, and contribute their best selves to the team.

Open Communication, Not Closed Doors: Break down the walls and build a culture of open communication. Encourage collaboration and honest feedback, creating a safe space where they feel comfortable sharing their ideas and concerns. This fosters trust, transparency, and a sense of belonging.

Purpose, Not Just Paychecks: Connect their work to the company's mission and their individual impact. Show them how their contributions make a difference, not just to the bottom line, but to the world around them. This ignites their passion and keeps them engaged in their work.

Leading Gen Z isn't about following the same old playbook. It's about recognising their unique values and expectations, and adapting your approach accordingly. By empowering them, you understand their potential, create a thriving and innovative workplace, and build a team that's excited to come to work, not just collect a paycheck.

Remember, it's not just about leading Gen Z differently; it's about leading differently for everyone. And in today's dynamic world, that's a skill worth embracing for any leader, regardless of the generation they're guiding.