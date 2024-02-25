Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Paytm issue may be reviewed, scrutiny on BYJU'S progressing well: ICAI

Amid the unfolding Paytm Payments Bank Ltd crisis, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said its financial reporting review board (FRRB) may deliberate on issues of the fintech firm soon.

Press Trust of India8608 Stories
Paytm issue may be reviewed, scrutiny on BYJU'S progressing well: ICAI

Sunday February 25, 2024,

3 min Read

Amid the unfolding Paytm Payments Bank Ltd crisis, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal on Sunday said its financial reporting review board (FRRB) may deliberate on issues of the fintech firm in the near future.

The FRRB of the statutory body is currently conducting a review of the accounts of tech-based education unicorn BYJU'S over alleged governance concerns, and the exercise is progressing well, the ICAI president said.

"So far, we have not considered it (Paytm issue), but the board meeting of the FRRB will take place in the near future and it will consider appropriate action if required. So far, we have not decided anything as far as this matter is concerned," ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal told PTI in an interview.

Newly elected committees, including FRRB, of the ICAI are expected to hold meetings from March onwards, he said.

Notably, the banking sector regulator Reserve Bank of India has already imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd due to alleged regulatory concerns.

The FRRB may determine whether any scrutiny of the books is necessary over allegations of regulatory lapses and their impact on the payment bank's accounting, he said.

"It is the discretion of the board whom to review and when to do so. It has a robust system," the newly elected ICAI chief said.

Asked whether ICAI was waiting for a complaint regarding Paytm, Agarwal said, "The institute can take cognizance both suo motu and through complaints. In BYJU'S case, it was suo motu."

Speaking on BYJU'S, he said that the progress on the board's scrutiny is "going well and the report is expected by the end of this year".

While explaining the FRRB structure, the ICAI chief said, "The board has a three-tier structure--technical, group, and then finally the board review."

According to him, the FRRB is empowered to review the financial statements of listed companies.

"In cases of gross negligence, we proceed with further investigation. If there are minor issues, we provide advisory guidance," Agarwal said.

Constituted in July 2002, it is an important wing of ICAI that works to bring improvements in financial reporting practices and thereby promote investors' confidence in audited statements.

Meanwhile, investors and the founder of the troubled edu-tech firm BYJU'S had locked horns over alleged mismanagement and governance issues.

The investors voted for a leadership change in an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday and also moved NCLT.

The six investors, who moved the resolutions, hold more than 32% stake in Think & Learn (T&L), the firm that operates the online tuition platform BYJU'S.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

India's Smartest Thief, who stole 1000 cars, became a judge and freed 2000 criminals.

3

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

4

AI Gen

Decathlon: The Brand That Outplays Nike, Adidas, and Reebok Combined in India! Here's Why

5

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter