Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Uber signs MoU with ONDC to expand mobility offerings

Over the last 10 years, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing app has grown its presence to 125 cities across India and completed over 3 billion rides to date.

Akanksha Sarma145 Stories
Uber signs MoU with ONDC to expand mobility offerings

Thursday February 22, 2024,

2 min Read

Ride-hailing app ﻿Uber﻿ has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government-promoted Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

According to Uber Global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, as a tech company, Uber sees the open-source tech stacks with a lot of interest.

"MTT (mobility, transport, and travel) is certainly a critical sector to us ... Today's MoU is a major step forward and one we hope will enable a diverse range of mobility solutions," said T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC.

Over the last 10 years, the San Francisco-based ride-hailing app has grown its presence to 125 cities across India and completed over 3 billion rides to date, the company said in a statement.

Also Read
Uber says it is the larger player in India; reports first annual net profit since IPO

India is a strong geography for Uber, the company had said in its last earnings call. "India for us is super strong, and we are gaining category position versus our big competitor there. And we think we're the larger player," Khosrowshahi said.

In the fourth quarter, Uber reported a significant uptick in net profit, which nearly tripled to $1.43 billion. The surge was primarily driven by a substantial pre-tax benefit resulting from the re-evaluation of the company's equity investments.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

3

Funding

Climate-tech startup Varaha raises $8.7M from RTP Global

4

Funding

Ghost Kitchens secures $5M Series A funding led by Gujarat’s GVFL

5

News

Flipkart senior executives exit