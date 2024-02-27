Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 27, 2024)

Funding

Merak Ventures invests $1.45M in Farmtheory

Merak Ventures, a sector-agnostic early-stage venture capital firm, has invested $1.45 million in Farmtheory, a B2B agri-food startup.

The investment will enable Farmtheory to scale its operations and enhance its supply arm, technological infrastructure, and supply chain by reaching out to more farmers, thus ensuring a robust and sustainable source of produce.

“Not only are they addressing the challenges of food waste, farmer income, and climate change—they're reimagining solutions with the potential to transform the agri-food landscape. By coining the term 'freeform produce' to describe crops that are irregularly shaped or sized, Farmtheory is reframing the narrative from 'ugly produce' to appreciating the value of these untapped crops,” Sheetal Bahl, Partner at Merak Ventures, remarked.

Sakshi Agarwal and Arpit Agarwal. Co-founders, Farmtheory

Founded in 2019 by Arpit Agarwal and Sakshi Agarwal, and based in Bengaluru, Farmtheory is dedicated to maximising the value of farm harvests and reducing food waste. Since its inception, the brand has on-boarded 3000 partner farmers and served over 1,500 kitchens.

Reo.Dev secures $1.2M pre-seed funding from India Quotient, others

Reo.Dev, a revenue intelligence firm for developer-focused Go-To-Market, has raised $1.2 million in a pre-seed funding led by India Quotient.

Angel investors within the developer infrastructure industry, including Adam Frankl, ex-VP marketing at JFrog and Sourcegraph, Savin Goyal of Netflix and Outerbounds, and Shraddha Gupta of Hasura, participated in the round.

The funding will be used for product development and to accelerate sales in Europe and North America.

“Developers are driving the next trillion dollar infra and AI wave. We have seen changing buyer behaviour always calls for new sales software and we felt Reo.Dev will be the right team to build this,” said Anand Lunia, General Partner at India Quotient.

Founded by Achintya Gupta, Gaurav Jain, and Piyush Agarwal, Reo.Dev deciphers vast developer activities and intent signals.

Other news

Nat Habit appoints Ankita Srivastava as chief marketing officer

D2C beauty and wellness brand Nat Habit has appointed Ankita Srivastava as its chief marketing officer.

Srivastava brings almost two decades of experience in marketing, brand strategy, innovation and business, primarily in beauty, personal care, fragrances and men’s grooming with some of India’s personal care brands.

She will drive consumer strategy, portfolio expansion, and build a multidisciplinary team to accelerate the next phase of Nat Habit’s journey.

Founded in 2019, Nat Habit is a natural beauty and wellness brand. It has raised $10.2 million in Series B funding led by Bertelsmann India Investments.