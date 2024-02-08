Swiggy Dineout launches Great Indian Restaurant Festival with 7,000 eateries

﻿Swiggy﻿ has launched Dineout's flagship Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF), which will be held from February 7 to March 31.

Over 7,000 participating restaurants in 34 cities across India will be offering discounts and deals during the festival.

Users can save 50% across the board on dining bills at the participating restaurants, with HDFC Bank credit card users getting an additional 15% savings on GIRF transactions. There will also be partner deals, including 20% off Uber rides and 40% off movie tickets through the Cinepolis app/website.

Swiggy Dineout has partnered with popular restaurants including Punjab Grill, Cafe Delhi Heights, Chili's, Jamies' Pizzeria, Roxie, Barbeque Nation, One8 Commune, Irish House, and Hard Rock Cafe for the festival.

The latest edition will feature new restaurants such as Biergarten, Antera, Lord of Drinks, Ministry of Beer, and Anardana, along with five-star hotels such as the Marriott, Leela, Hyatt, and Holiday Inn for luxurious dining experiences.

"Be it an avid food connoisseur or someone looking to explore new culinary tastes, GIRF 2024 has something in store for everyone. We are converging the country's best restaurants, exciting offers, and unbeatable savings. Our goal is to make dining out more accessible and enjoyable for our customers while celebrating the best of what the restaurant industry has to offer," said Swapnil Bajpai, Head at Swiggy Dineout, in a statement.

GIRF 2024

The company claimed it saved Rs 100 crore on food bills by attracting two million diners last year.

The festival will take place in a variety of cities, including major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as Tier-II cities including Agra, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kochi.

It will also feature restaurant deals, partner offers with Uber, Pernod Ricard, and Cinepolis, and additional payment options from RuPay, Simpl, and American Express.

Swiggy acquired Dineout, an online restaurant booking platform, in May 2022 from Times Internet. According to reports, the transaction was worth $120 million in an all-stock deal.