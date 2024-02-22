Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Venture debt rises 50% in India to touch $1.2B in 2023: Report

The report by Stride Ventures noted there is an increased acceptance of venture debt among startups in India and this trend is expected to become stronger.

Thimmaya Poojary1869 Stories
Venture debt rises 50% in India to touch $1.2B in 2023: Report

Thursday February 22, 2024,

2 min Read

Venture debt investments into Indian startups saw a 50% increase in 2023 to touch $1.2 billion, according to a report by Stride Ventures. It also expects the demand for this route of financing to remain strong even this year.

In its report titled “India Venture Debt Report 2024,” leading venture debt firm Stride Ventures said 2023 saw approximately 175-190 deals and this reflected a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 34% from 2017-2023.

On the report, Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures said, “Venture Debt in India, surpassing $1.2 billion in 2023, marks a milestone in the nation's startup journey as evidence of a matured ecosystem and entrepreneurial dynamism. With the market poised to hit $1.8-2 billion by 2026, India's future in the global startup scene looks not just promising but unstoppable.”

Stride Ventures Ishpreet
Also Read
Varanium Group marks first close of maiden venture debt fund of Rs 250 Cr

According to the report, the consumer segment saw the highest number of venture debt transactions while in terms of value, the fintech sector received the highest investments. The average ticket size of the venture debt deals was around $4 million. The Delhi-NCR region received the maximum number of venture debt deals.

The report noted that there is an increased preference for one-stop debt solutions that offer comprehensive financial packages.

The report said venture debt was traditionally seen in the late-stage funding rounds of startups. However, there has been a gradual shift, with pre-Series A to Series C stages now receiving 79% of deals and 53% of investment volume.

Stride Ventures said this pivot towards early to mid-stage companies indicates an evolutionary stride in the use of venture debt, showcasing a broader acceptance across various stages of company growth.

In terms of future projections, the report said the cleantech sector is expected to gain the maximum traction in terms of venture debt in 2024. This shift underscores a broader trend towards sustainable and environmentally conscious investments, aligning with global priorities and investor interests in green technologies, it noted.

Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partner, Stride Ventures said, “As both founders and VCs increasingly integrate venture debt to balance equity and growth, it becomes central to India's funding landscape, signifying a pivotal evolution in the startup ecosystem.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

3

Funding

Climate-tech startup Varaha raises $8.7M from RTP Global

4

Startup

This Bengaluru startup aims to be Swiggy and Dunzo of water tanker supply

5

Quotes

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy