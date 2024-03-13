Early-stage AI startups share no-code solutions to build resiliency

With artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a key disruptor for businesses, two early-stage AI startups, Babblebots and Assert AI, shared their insights on how organisations can implement AI strategies swiftly at TechSparks Mumbai 2024.

During a panel discussion, Roli Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Babblebots, and Job Philip, Co-founder and CEO of Assert AI, discussed the key areas of disruption startups are experiencing because of AI and how they can implement no-code AI solutions to stay relevant.

"All startups are affected. To stay ahead, they need to become beneficiaries of the trend," said Philip, adding, "From now [on], all startups should have people who understand tech and who can find a way to streamline AI into the business."

Philip's startup Assert AI leverages the latest in computer vision technology to help businesses and organisations automate processes, improve customer experiences, and gain insights into their operations.

Gupta concurred that AI's impact is ubiquitous. "Based on our research, the acceptance of automated agents seems to be higher in India than in some other countries. Going forward, AI will become so commonplace that you will only notice it when it's missing," she said.

Gupta's startup Babblebots is an AI-interfaced recruitment platform that offers chatbot and audio technology for conducting automated interviews and assessments.

According to her, the hiring market is ripe for disruption, and startups around India must start making the most of AI solutions to build efficiency in their recruitment processes.

"Matchmaking takes longer than it should. We have built a new product for contactless hiring, where candidate resumes get automatically parsed," she said.

"If the candidate is qualified, they immediately get a meeting link for an interview with an AI assistant. Overnight, the hiring company gets a ranked list of candidates, who have all given their first round of interviews, all without human intervention," she added.

Assert AI's new product also promises to turn manual processes into automated workflows, albeit in the video analytics space.

Known as 'Pratham', the product allows users to analyse and utilise data from video feeds without having to write code. On the platform, businesses can upload videos or connect with CCTV cameras, following which data is extracted from the video feed to monitor production lines or detect anomalies.

"Today, computers are in a state where startups and enterprises can scalably deploy them in their industrial units and warehouses. Not only can you monitor productivity and track packages but also track health and safety standards and violations, if any. Most companies can now integrate it into their workflows," explained Philip.