News

Assam secured over Rs 13,000-Cr investments in last 14 months: CM

The investments have been committed through 21 proposals, approved by the state cabinet, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019.

Press Trust of India8661 Stories
Assam secured over Rs 13,000-Cr investments in last 14 months: CM

Saturday March 16, 2024,

1 min Read

Assam has secured investments to the tune of Rs 13,364 crore, with employment generation for more than 17,000 people, in the last 14 months, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The investments have been committed through 21 proposals, approved by the state cabinet, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019.

“The IIPA was amended in 2023 to attract mega investments of Rs 100 crore and more, with permanent jobs for 200 or more,” CM Sarma said in a post on X on Friday.

While MoUs for 14 of these proposals were signed earlier, seven agreements were inked on Friday, he said.

"In January 2023, we announced a policy to customise incentives for mega investors. Today, 7 more firms committed to create 6,500 jobs through Rs 2,000 cr of investment," Sarma said.

In last 14 months, through this policy, Assam has secured investments of Rs 13,364 crore and 17,700 jobs, the chief minister said.

Among the companies that have entered into MoUs so far are ﻿PepsiCo﻿India, Star Cement, Jericho Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Maxim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Topcem India LLP, officials said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

