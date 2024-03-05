Menu
News

B2B platform Udaan records sale of 2.25B products in 2023

Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of udaan, said that the large volume of orders and higher repeat purchase rate highlights the preference udaan enjoys among its retailer partners.

Press Trust of India
Tuesday March 05, 2024,

2 min Read

Online business-to-business platform ﻿Udaan﻿ shipped over 2.25 billion products across India in 2023, and 900 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each.

As many as 31 million electronics products, nearly 30 million products each in lifestyle and general merchandise category, 10 lakh tonnes of essentials, and two lakh tonnes of FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) products were sold through the platform, udaan said in a statement.

The company said, "Over 2.25 billion products catering to over 23 million orders were shipped by the platform in 2023. These orders were shipped across all states of Bharat. During this period, 900 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each, while close to 600 sellers did business worth INR 2 crores on the platform."

"udaan encourages digitisation of payments among small retailers and kiranas. In 2023, 22% of retailers on the udaan platform adopted digital payment methods," it said.

Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of udaan, said that the large volume of orders and higher repeat purchase rate highlights the preference udaan enjoys among its retailer partners.

"Encouraged by our solid performance, we will continue to work towards strengthening our market position and capitalise on the huge $150 billion opportunity that the Indian electronic B2B market offers," Gupta said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

