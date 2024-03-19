The creativity factor: Why businesses need to ditch the dull

“There is no doubt that creativity is the most important human resource of all. Without creativity, there would be no progress, and we would be forever repeating the same patterns.” – Edward De Bono

‘Creativity’ –a word that instantly weaves images of a writer or an artist in our minds. But is creativity simply confined within the bounds of writing, painting or designing? The 21st century paints a different picture.

The world of business stands on groundbreaking ideas. No matter how polished the infrastructure of a company is, it inevitably fails in the absence of a stunning, creative, innovative idea. No wonder; today's most successful companies are led by a new breed: leaders who possess the gift of creativity alongside strategic thinking. This goes even further with Deloitte showing a direct correlation between fostering creativity and achieving high growth and LinkedIn stating it as one of the most must-have soft skills back in 2021.

But what exactly it is? How can one fuse creativity with business? In this article, we’ll smash the myth that creativity belongs solely in art studios and explore why you should incorporate this intangible force for sky-high business growth. Let’s jump right in!

What is creativity?

Creativity is the spark that ignites every new idea, from a scientific breakthrough to a side-splitting joke. It's the wellspring of endless possibility.

But when we think of creativity in business, we often get stuck on the tangible outcomes – the new products, marketing campaigns, or business models. The real power, however, lies in the way of thinking that challenges assumptions, inspires fresh solutions, and transforms problems into opportunities. This intangible force separates the unicorn companies from the ones straddling behind.

What makes creativity the driving force of business?

Here are 4 compelling reasons that show why creativity is important in business.

Smooth problem-solving

Ever feel like your business is stuck in a rut? Hitting a wall with seemingly impossible problems? Don't lose hope! An effective process that fosters creativity can be your company's secret weapon.

Here's why: creative thinking is the ultimate problem-solving superpower. It allows your team to identify hidden opportunities, even in the toughest situations. By viewing challenges from fresh perspectives, they can use their imaginations and develop innovative approaches that lead to real growth and profitability.

While creative problem-solving isn't magic, it's an important skill that can be nurtured. When you combine creativity with genuine interest, focused effort, and collaborative teamwork, the result is a potent force for generating unique and valuable solutions to any dilemma.

Competitive advantage

Creativity goes beyond brainstorming new products. It helps you connect with your audience on a deeper level, anticipating and solving unidentified problems. You'll be known for innovative marketing tactics, attracting top creative talent who will fuel your future success. Creativity, thereby, becomes the fuel for innovation, keeping your business ahead of the curve.

Remember, staying ahead requires staying informed. Keep abreast of all industry trends and fresh ideas to have a competitive edge.

The much-needed productivity boost

Gone are the days when creativity was seen as something fancy in the business world. Today, it's a must-have company objective that offers a major boost to productivity. With creativity, employees can find innovative ways to minimise the usual timeline for task completion.

Think of it as working smarter, not harder but still winning the race.

Ruling out unforeseen circumstances

Change is a constant in business, and unexpected events are bound to happen. These disruptions can be a source of worry, but they can also present exciting new opportunities. Here's why:

Building confidence: When your team tackles unforeseen circumstances head-on and finds solutions, it strengthens trust and confidence among stakeholders and customers alike. They see your company as adaptable and resilient, able to weather any storm.

Momentum through challenges: Effectively navigating unexpected events can actually motivate your team. Overcoming challenges together builds momentum and fosters a sense of accomplishment, propelling them forward with renewed focus.

The trick to managing the unexpected lies not in blind optimism, but in strategic preparation. Murphy's Law – "anything that can go wrong will go wrong" – may hold some truth, but we can mitigate its impact.

The Pareto Principle, also known as the 80/20 rule, states that roughly 80% of consequences come from 20% of the causes. By applying this principle, you can identify the key areas where proactive measures can prevent major disruptions.

Combine this with creative thinking, and you have a powerful formula. Analyse your processes, identify potential weak points, and brainstorm innovative solutions. This proactive approach not only minimises the impact of unforeseen events but also leads to improved processes and ultimately, a boost in business performance.