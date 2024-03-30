Brands
Cleartrip signs up Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador

Team YS14753 Stories
Saturday March 30, 2024 , 1 min Read

Flipkart company Cleartrip has onboarded cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador.

Through this collaboration, Cleartrip advocates users to make the right choices in travel. Under the bucket of 'ClearChoice', the brand aims to inspire travellers to simplify decision-making.

 

Through this association, Cleartrip seeks to leverage Dhoni’s universal appeal and reinforce its position for a diverse user base, with a vision to make travel accessible, expand its customer base, and drive its market presence.

 

Throughout my career, I have been a true globetrotter, and I discovered my love for travel. Cleartrip's commitment to transparency simplifies choices and allows anyone to go on a journey of their dreams,” said Dhoni.

Cleartrip Ayyappan

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a revered sportsman who has inspired an entire generation. He is known for his values and is often associated with building trust and great leadership skills. Through our association with him, we hope to empower individuals to make the right choices in travel, seamlessly. With him aboard, we aim to encourage a large demographic to step out and explore the world with confidence,” said Ayyappan R., CEO, Cleartrip.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • ClearTrip
  • Mahendra Sing Dhoni
  • Travel
  • Just In