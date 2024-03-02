Godrej Capital Nirmaan: Fostering collaboration for MSME empowerment through transformative solutions

In today's dynamic economic landscape, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) stand as the backbone of India's growth trajectory. With over 6.3 crore MSMEs contributing significantly to the nation's GDP and employment landscape, fostering their development is imperative for sustainable economic progress.

Recognising the challenges faced by MSMEs and their pivotal role in nation-building, Godrej Capital introduced Nirmaan, a transformative business solution platform aimed at empowering MSMEs beyond mere lending assistance.

Nirmaan was conceived with a clear vision — to address the multifaceted challenges hindering the growth and prosperity of MSMEs across India. From access to formal credit and regulatory compliance complexities to skill shortages and technological barriers, MSMEs encounter a myriad of hurdles in their journey towards success. Understanding these pain points, Nirmaan embarked on a mission to provide holistic support to MSMEs, extending beyond financial assistance.

“MSMEs play a critical role in driving innovation and economic advancement in India. It is imperative for companies like ours to support and foster the growth of these businesses. At Godrej Capital Nirmaan, our focus is on aligning with the mission of empowering MSMEs and collaborating with partners dedicated to enabling their success. By creating a supportive ecosystem, we aim to provide every MSME with the necessary resources and assistance to thrive, ensuring a prosperous tomorrow for India,” adds Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Capital.

Fostering inclusive growth

The driving force behind Nirmaan lies in Godrej Capital's commitment to nation-building and fostering inclusive growth. With Nirmaan, the organisation aims to catalyse the growth and flourishing of MSMEs nationwide, transcending its customer base. The platform operates on three fundamental pillars — Build, Plan, and Transform, each tailored to address the specific needs of MSMEs and facilitate their journey towards prosperity.

Under the 'Build' category, Nirmaan focuses on expanding the customer base of MSMEs, enabling exports, and integrating them into the global supply chain ecosystem. Partnering with industry giants like Amazon, Nirmaan facilitates nationwide and global selling opportunities for MSMEs, empowering them to tap into new markets and expand their reach. With partners like Amazon Global Selling and Smart Commerce by Amazon, MSMEs gain access to cutting-edge tools and resources to enhance their market presence and competitiveness.

In the 'Plan' segment, Nirmaan prioritises easing business operations for MSMEs through digitisation and operational efficiency enhancements. Leveraging partnerships with leading service providers like DBS Bank India, Escrowpay, and Zolvit, the platform offers comprehensive solutions for banking services, digital transactions, and legal compliance. By streamlining operations, Nirmaan empowers MSMEs to focus on core business activities and drive sustainable growth.

The 'Transform' aspect of Nirmaan revolves around upskilling MSMEs and their employees to adapt to evolving market dynamics and technological advancements. Through strategic collaborations with educational institutions and industry experts, Nirmaan delivers targeted training programmes covering finance, marketing, online sales, and more. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, Nirmaan equips MSMEs with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

Since its inception in 2023, Nirmaan has garnered positive responses from MSME owners, who have benefited immensely from its comprehensive support ecosystem. With a long-term vision to double the contribution of MSMEs to India's GDP in the next decade, Nirmaan remains committed to expanding its reach and enhancing its offerings.

GEMTech PARAS on Nirmaan also offers MSMEs a chance to work on new tenders for government bodies.

Building Bridges

A beacon of collaboration and empowerment

Conceived as a platform to transcend traditional boundaries and foster holistic growth, Building Bridges is envisioned as a recurring event, commencing in 2024.

At its core, Building Bridges aims to spotlight the importance of the role corporates can play in enabling MSMEs by spearheading initiatives that extend beyond conventional measures. By building bridges for MSMEs' business growth and expansion, the event seeks to catalyse meaningful partnerships and drive collective progress in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Expanding Nirmaan’s partner network

A key highlight of Building Bridges is its focus on expanding Nirmaan's partner network. By onboarding more partners offering specialised services tailored to the unique needs of MSMEs, the event amplifies opportunities for collaboration and support within the ecosystem. This effort not only enhances the value proposition of Nirmaan but also empowers MSMEs with access to a comprehensive suite of solutions for their diverse business challenges.

Moreover, Building Bridges serves as a platform for thought leadership, positioning Godrej Capital as a trailblazer in the industry's quest to empower MSMEs. Access to exclusive networking events allows participants to engage with industry stalwarts, explore potential collaborations, and unearth new business opportunities.

To join Godrej Capital Nirmaan in its initiative to extend support to MSMEs and become a partner, write a mail to [email protected]

To get an exclusive invitation to the event

“Building Bridges is a step in our mission to enhance the partner network of Nirmaan and thus enable MSMEs with the opportunity to grow their businesses. We believe that together we can create a productive ecosystem where businesses support each other, share knowledge, and unlock new opportunities. We envision a future, where businesses of all sizes across India have the opportunity to flourish and contribute to the nation's economic advancement. And Nirmaan is set to transform this landscape,” shares Nalin Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Capital.