Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW) has launched the PW School of Startups (SOS) to nurture entrepreneurial skills and has set up a Rs 100 crore fund to support at least 100 startups over the next five years.

The new initiative under the PW Foundation will give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to transform their ideas into successful ventures through cost-effective programmes, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, it said in a statement.

“I believe that progressing Bharat’s startup ecosystem can significantly contribute to our nation’s economic growth and see immense potential in the startups emerging from Tier 2 and 3 cities,” said Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PW.

While these aspiring entrepreneurs possess incredible business ideas, they often struggle due to a lack of guidance and the absence of a supportive community, he added.

According to this year's Economic Survey, India, the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, has created one million jobs through startups in 2023. About 48% of these startups originate from Tier II and beyond cities, tackling challenges in the healthcare, education, and agriculture sectors.

PW SOS offers three programmes—Aarambh, Prarambh, and Hopes Alive—tailored to different stages of an entrepreneurial journey. Aarambh is a five-day offline programme for school students, college students, and early professionals.

Prarambh is a five-month offline programme for college students, early professionals, small family business owners, second-generation entrepreneurs, and social impact enthusiasts. It will focus on business model development, branding, and budgeting to help refine ideas and manage startups effectively.

Lastly, Hopes Alive—a free five-month hybrid programme for seed-funded or bootstrapped startups across Bharat—will offer financial resources, expert counselling, and connections to help participants scale and achieve long-term success.

Over the next 12 months, PW SOS plans to enrol 1,000 aspiring entrepreneurs in Aarambh and 100 budding entrepreneurs in Prarambh.

“Through PW SOS, we aim to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with access to mentorship from seasoned startup founders and key figures who have successfully scaled organisations,” remarked Prateek Maheshwari, Co-founder of PW.

Earlier this month, PW announced its expansion into healthcare, broadening its skilling offerings beyond technology and management. This follows its recent venture into physical schools with PW Gurukulam Schools in Gurugram and Varanasi.

PW, which started in the test-prep segment and later expanded into the skilling space, hopes to do something similar with its schools.

Last week, YourStory reported that Lightspeed Venture Partners is set to lead a $150 million funding round for PW.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Noida, the edtech firm aspires to be a lifelong learning partner for its students. Its offerings span various educational segments, including two Gurukulam Schools, test preparation in over 43 categories, a skilling vertical, higher education, and study abroad programmes.

(The article was updated to reflect the latest information regarding the fund.)