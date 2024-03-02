The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is set to host the seventh edition of its nationwide pitching event, Elevate, taking place from March 8th to 10th, 2024. This event provides a valuable platform for early-stage startups to showcase their products, secure funding, and connect with fellow entrepreneurs and potential investors.

Themed "Soaring Through Shifts," Elevate will feature various entrepreneurship festivals, including the Youth Conclave, Innovator's Conclave, Startup Conclave, and Startup Essentials. Hosted by the E-Cell of IIT Madras, one of the largest student-run entrepreneurial bodies in India, Elevate aims to be more than just an event; it strives to be "a transformative experience that marks the beginning of a visionary journey for startups."

A Multi-Stage Platform for Growth

Over 18,000 attendees are expected, including 1,000 startups, over 50 speakers, 30+ investors, and 60+ mentors. Startups will progress through three curated rounds: online, zonal, and the finale. The finale will see finalists pitch their ventures to venture capital firms at the E-Summit on the IIT Madras campus. Winners can expect a cash prize, access to a significant investment pool, and credits from AWS.

Catering to Different Needs

Elevate offers programs tailored to startups at various stages of development. The Youth Conclave focuses on igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in young minds, while the Startup Conclave connects founders, investors, and enthusiasts for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring funding opportunities. The Innovators Conclave, on the other hand, aims to broaden participants' perspectives by exposing them to diverse disciplines and fostering solutions to real-world challenges.

Events and Activities

Each conclave will feature various events like the Startup Bootcamp, a six-week accelerator program; Product Construct, a product management case study competition; and Education-21, an initiative to cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets. Additionally, an Unconference will test participants' problem-solving and teamwork skills in real-time. Elevate will also connect startups with top-tier incubators across India.

Elevate's Impact

The event's success stories showcase its significant impact. Past winners like Anvayaa Kin Care, Hesa Technologies, and GRIDsentry have achieved remarkable growth, highlighting Elevate's role in supporting and guiding emerging ventures.

IIT Madras: A Breeding Ground for Innovation

IIT Madras has consistently played a key role in fostering innovation in India. They aim to incubate 100 startups in 2024, focusing on critical sectors like sustainability, green energy, and mobility. By the end of 2023, the institute had already incubated 351 deeptech startups with a combined valuation of INR 45,000 Cr.

Student-Led Entrepreneurship: A Driving Force

Elevate underscores the importance of student-led entrepreneurship. It harnesses the creativity and resourcefulness of young minds, fostering unique problem-solving approaches and encouraging them to take calculated risks. This makes entrepreneurship an increasingly attractive career choice for students seeking to break free from traditional norms and make a significant impact on the world.