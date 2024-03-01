Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

TechSparks

Innovation has got India to where it is today: NPCI’s Dilip Asbe

NPCI's Dilip Asbe noted startups are launching new payment protocols, including offline payments, and initiatives like frictionless credit.

Bhuvana Kamath133 Stories
Innovation has got India to where it is today: NPCI’s Dilip Asbe

Friday March 01, 2024,

2 min Read

Innovation, especially in the fintech sector, will be the key driver to take India to exponential growth, said Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, ﻿NPCI﻿.

"Innovation has got India to where it is today, and only innovation can take us to the next exponential growth. So, it must be preserved at any cost," he spoke at TechSparks 2024 in Mumbai.

In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Asbe emphasised that there are pathways within the current financial structure that can be leveraged to facilitate innovation and address challenges.

“I would use the term 'responsible innovation'. There's a regulatory sandbox, fintech division of the RBI— there's a channel which has been opened up for innovation," Asbe said.

Dilip Asbe, NPCI
Also Read
UPI needs investments to become more inclusive, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe

He also commended startups for launching innovative products every 3-6 months to fuel fintech growth.

“Recently, they introduced a new payment protocol [for] offline payments, and various cohorts happened [such as] with frictionless credit," Asbe said, noting that there are many channels available to fuel innovation.

His response came in the light of many fintechs fearing regulatory hurdles in light of the troubles at Paytm. Asbe emphasised that despite complications, it's the founder's resilience that matters during challenging times.

“Every company, every founder goes through certain ups and downs but I think the true capability and the grit in the founders...I really admire many of them and have a huge learning from them. I'm sure that every founder deals with the challenges appropriately and comes back to life, and I'm sure a similar thing will happen with Vijay [Shekhar Sharma of Paytm] as well,” he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Science of Happiness: Simple Habits for a More Fulfilling Life

3

TechSparks

Unacademy CEO advocates for profit-led growth, not blitzscaling, for edtech sector

4

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

5

News

Pristyn Care lays off 7% staff, ends nonessential surgeries as it aims for IPO