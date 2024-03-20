At ad:tech, a marketing technology and media event which concluded its 13th edition on March 14, Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer and President of ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿, envisioned a future where direct connections between creators and customers would drive growth within a more open network framework, akin to a simple phone call.

The conference, held at the Yashobhoomi-India International Convention and Expo Centre in Delhi, focused on TV media buying and data-driven decisions, with experts such as Gulshan Verma, Prabhvir Sahmey, Tom Dover, and Rajiv Rajagopal discussing the impact of traditional media in the digital age.

The event featured discussions centred on the rise of India's startup ecosystem, fueled by a digitally savvy population and supportive government policies. Panellists emphasised India's attractiveness for investment and startups, given its growing middle class and robust infrastructure.

The keynote sessions, including one led by cartoonist Tom Fishburne, shed light on understanding Gen Z behaviour, urging brands to adopt more engaging and humorous approaches for long-term customer engagement.

"ad:tech 2024 has provided a platform for industry stakeholders to connect, share insights, and tackle the evolving challenges of marketing and technology. As showcased by the ad:tech ‘Drivers of Growth’ report, India stands as a bastion of resilience in an uncertain global economic climate, a story that was beautifully weaved through the entire conference," said Jaswant Singh, Country Managing Director of ad:tech India.

"The insightful discussions, innovative solutions, and collaborative spirit exhibited during the event underscores the collective commitment towards driving profitable and stable growth and fostering

meaningful innovation," he added.

The Expo, themed 'The Quest for High and Stable Growth', featured more than 60 AI, CTV (connected TV), retail media and CPaaS companies offering insights into the future of marketing in the midst of global uncertainties.

The event, attended by over 6,000 attendees from 20 countries and 90 cities, showcased technology, marketing, and innovation.

It featured over 70 sponsors, 110 speakers, and insights from the Drivers of Growth Report 2024, which highlighted a strategic shift towards stable and profitable growth in AI, martech, and CTV.